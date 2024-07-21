Reno Surrenders Series Sweep in Shutout Loss to Tacoma

July 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Washington. - The Reno Aces (14-6, 49-46) were unable to produce against Emerson Hancock, who spun a complete game shutout, resulting in a 9-0 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (11-10, 54-43) on Sunday at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma completes the series sweep with the win.

Despite the loss, Albert Almora stayed hot at the plate and provided much of Reno's offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive July, slashing .318/.412/.455 with five extra-base hits and four RBI in 13 games.

Blaze Alexander collected three base knocks in the loss, lifting his batting average from .170 to .233 with the effort.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23.

Aces Notables

Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 2 2B

Blaze Alexander: 3-for-3

