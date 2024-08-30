OKC Edges Express in 4-3 Win

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame a shaky start and used a high-octane effort from the pitching staff to defeat the Round Rock Express, 4-3, Friday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock (27-27/64-64) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning to put OKC in an early hole. Hunter Feduccia provided a sacrifice fly in the second inning to cut the deficit to one run. Oklahoma City (28-27/68-62) took the lead in the fourth inning, scoring the tying run on a wild pitch before a go-ahead RBI single by Andy Pages. Andre Lipcius added a RBI single in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 4-2. The Express scored one run in the seventh inning and had the tying run at third base with one out before a key caught stealing of second base and a pop out ended the inning. Relievers Edgardo Henriquez and Michael Petersen retired all six batters with four strikeouts between the eighth and ninth innings to protect the one-run lead. Overall, OKC notched 15 strikeouts, with nine by starting pitcher Jon Duplantier.

Of Note: -Oklahoma regrouped after losing the last two games and is now 10-3 over the last 13 games and 13-4 over the last 17 games. OKC has also now won eight of the last 11 games on the road...The team is back above .500 in the second half at 28-27.

-Eight of Oklahoma City's last nine games have been decided by one or two runs, including each of the last three games in Round Rock...OKC is now tied with Sugar Land for the most games played decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season (64).

-The Oklahoma City pitching staff allowed three runs, marking the sixth consecutive game to allow four runs or less (14 runs total). OKC has also allowed three or fewer runs in nine of the last 11 games (29 runs total)...The pitching staff racked up 15 strikeouts Friday and now has 56 strikeouts over the last five games...OKC allowed just four singles - with two over the final eight innings - and did not allow an extra-base hit for the second time in six games as well as for the 12th time this season.

-Starting pitcher Jon Duplantier tied his career high with nine strikeouts over five solid innings, earning his second win in three starts since joining the team. Although Duplantier gave up two quick runs and two hits in the first inning, he then retired 12 of his last 15 batters faced, including eight via strikeout, holding the Express 0-for-12.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with two doubles, collecting the only two extra-base hits of the game for either team. Hoese leads OKC with 29 doubles this season.

-Andy Pages went 2-for-5 with a RBI. He has hit safely in eight of nine games since being optioned to OKC, going 13-for-39 with seven RBI. He has also hit safely in seven straight games (11-for-32).

-Dalton Rushing drew a walk to extend his current on-base streak to 22 games - the longest active streak in the PCL.

-Andre Lipcius went 1-for-5 with a RBI to extend his on-base streak to 21 games and his current hitting streak to seven games (8-for-32).

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to regain the edge in their series in Round Rock beginning at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2024

