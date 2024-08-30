Tonight's Chihuahuas Game against Tacoma Suspended

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - Tonight's Chihuahuas game versus the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) has been suspended due to inclement weather. The two teams will resume play as part of a doubleheader Saturday, August 31 starting at 4:05 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

The suspended game will resume in the bottom of the second inning and be played to a nine-inning completion. The game regularly scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, August 31, will follow 30 minutes after the first game and played to seven innings.

The game was suspended heading into the bottom of the second inning with the Chihuahuas leading the Rainiers 5-0.

Fans with a ticket for tomorrow's game will be allowed to attend both games of the doubleheader.

Patrons who had tickets for tonight's (August 30) game can exchange a ticket to any of the remaining 2024 Chihuahuas home games, based on availability. Exchanges must take place in person at the Southwest University Durango Box Office. The box office opens at 2 p.m. on Saturday. For a list of future games and promotions, visit epchihuahuas.com.

Saturday is Scooby-Doo™ Night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas players will be sporting limited-edition, Scooby-Doo™-themed jerseys during the game and fans can enhance their experience by purchasing a co-branded Scooby-Doo & Chihuahuas Bobblehead as an add-on when buying game tickets. The night will culminate in a Fireworks Spectacular, choreographed to music, lighting up the sky, and closing out Scooby-Doo™ Night in dazzling fashion.

For more information on Saturday's game, visit epchihuahuas.com.

