Baseball Camp Under the Lights Coming to Constellation Field

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Coming up on September 28, Constellation Field will host Parents Night Out: Baseball Camp Under the Lights.

Parents can enroll their children ages 6 to 12 in this one-night-only baseball camp that will be hosted at the home of the Space Cowboys from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on September 28. Kids will get to learn professional drills and instructions taught by local baseball coaches.

Enrollment for each camper is $65. Each registration also includes a ticket for one of the Space Cowboys playoff games at Constellation Field on September 24 or 25 as Sugar Land plays for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. More information on the camp and enrollment can be found here.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets. The Space Cowboys have also released their 2025 schedule, with a 'Try Before You Buy' option for 2025 season tickets available as well as regular full-season and partial-season memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.