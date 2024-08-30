Goodman, Isotopes Glide Past Reno, 9-2

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Hunter Goodman was 3-for-4 - including a two-run double that highlighted a five-run fifth inning for Albuquerque, as the Isotopes claimed a 9-2 victory over Reno on Thursday night.

Starting pitcher Tanner Gordon delivered five innings of two-run ball, while the quartet of Evan Justice, Geoff Hartlieb, Riley Pint and John Curtiss did not permit any runs for the remainder.

Topes Scope: - Through three games in this series, Albuquerque's pitching staff has limited Reno to seven runs and 21 hits. The Aces lead all Minor League Baseball teams in most offensive categories and arrived in the Duke City coming off a 21-3 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday.

- The Isotopes have held the opposition to three or fewer runs in at least three consecutive home games for the first time since June 29-July 2, 2023 vs. El Paso (four straight).

- Albuquerque tagged Reno starter Blake Walston for seven runs in 4.2 IP, the 12th time an opposing hurler allowed at least seven runs. It was the first occurrence since Aug. 9, when the Isotopes scored eight times off Sacramento pitcher Kai-Wei Teng.

- Five of the Aces eight hits went for doubles, meaning Albuquerque has allowed at least one extra-base hit in all 129 games this season.

- Willie MacIver picked up a two-run triple in the fourth inning, tying the contest at 2-2. It was the fifth time he recorded a three-bagger, all coming at Isotopes Park.

- Grant Lavigne was hit by a pitch twice, the 24th time since 2013 that an Albuquerque player was plunked multiple times in a contest and third this season (also: MacIver - April 27 vs. Oklahoma City, Sean Bouchard - May 22 at Salt Lake). Additionally, it was the second time this has taken place on August 29, as Brian Barden was hit twice in 2013 during the Isotopes home finale vs. Round Rock.

- Goodman snapped a 3-for-26 drought (dating back to Aug. 21) by collecting three hits and a walk over his final four plate appearances. It was just his second multi-hit game in nine contests since rejoining Albuquerque.

- Greg Jones had a pair of singles, marking his ninth-multi hit performance in 24 games during August. Jones has started and batted leadoff in 23 consecutive games, dating back to Aug. 3 at Las Vegas.

- Zac Veen was 2-for-5, including a two-run double in the eighth inning. It was Veen's second multi-hit effort in five games with Albuquerque, and 11th overall during the 2024 season. Two of his three contests with three or more RBI have come since joining the Isotopes.

- Jimmy Herron stole his 51st base across 246 games with Albuquerque, and is tied with Mike Tauchman (2016-18) for fifth place on the Isotopes career stolen base leaderboard.

- Pint struck out at least three batters for the ninth time in 29 appearances at Triple-A this season. Pint has not allowed a run in 20 of his last 23 outings for the Isotopes.

- Hartlieb has worked six consecutive outings (8.2 IP) without permitting any runs. It is his longest stretch of consecutive scoreless appearances since Sept. 22, 2022-May 28, 2023 with Triple-A Worcester and Jacksonville (nine straight).

- Lavigne and Goodman each scored three runs, the 10th time multiple Isotopes crossed the plate a trio of times this season (last: MacIver/Herron, Aug. 14 at Round Rock).

- Albuquerque is 20-47 this season when their opponent scores first. Tonight was their first victory in the situation since Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento.

On Deck: Friday is Art Night at Isotopes Park, with Color-Your-Own Hats being given to the first 2,500 fans, courtesy of Lovelace Health System. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Former teammates Logan Allen and Josh Rogers are slated to start for the Aces and Isotopes, respectively. This is the first time Albuquerque has been home for Labor Day weekend since 2014.

