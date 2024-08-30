Tawa Smashes Two-Homeruns, Aces Sit Down Isotopes in 8-3 Victory

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, New Mexico. - Tim Tawa roped two clutch home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, to lead the Reno Aces (32-22, 67-62) to a crucial 8-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (25-30, 51-79) on Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Down 3-4 in a tight game, Tawa stepped up, smashing a two-run round-tripper in the sixth frame to put Reno in the lead. The Stanford alumnus added another big fly in the eighth inning, adding two insurance runs with his fourth home run of the year. Tawa has been on a terror, going 15-for-40 (.375) with four home runs and nine RBI since his promotion to Triple-A Reno on August 20.

Tristin English stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-5 with his 15th home run of the year. The 27-year-old has been on fire in August, slashing .386/.455/.648 with six home runs, 20 RBI, and nine BBs.

Logan Allen (W, 4-3) turned in the win after allowing three runs in five innings, striking out a season-high 10 batters. He has punched out 53 opposing hitters in the second half, good for seventh in the Pacific Coast League.

Albert Almora extended his hitting streak to 13 games after collecting a base knock and an RBI in Friday's win. The Florida native has gone 20-for-66 (.333) with nine doubles and 10 RBI over that stretch.

The Aces will look for another win in Saturday's contest against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

- Tim Tawa: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI

- Tristin English: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

- Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 1 BB

- Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4

- Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-3, 1 2B

- Logan Allen: (W, 4-3), 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

