Reno Aces Offering Fans $7.75 Infield Reserve Tickets During Fan Appreciation Flash Sale
August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
The Reno Aces will offer a limited-time flash sale, the final one of the 2024 season. The "Fan Appreciation Sale" features $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets, a nod to Reno's area code, for all remaining home games at Greater Nevada Field. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code Friday, August 30 th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 pm PT.
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
The Aces are in the middle of a Pacific Coast League playoff push while on a week-long road trip to New Mexico. They are squaring off against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, until Sunday, September 1 st.
Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, beginning on Tuesday, September 3rd, with the first pitch set for 6:35 pm PT.
Single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
