Reno Aces Offering Fans $7.75 Infield Reserve Tickets During Fan Appreciation Flash Sale

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







The Reno Aces will offer a limited-time  flash  sale, the final one of the 2024 season.  The "Fan Appreciation Sale" features $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets, a nod to Reno's area code, for all remaining home games at Greater Nevada Field. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code  Friday, August 30 th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 pm PT.

WHERE:  RenoAces.com  or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Aces are in the middle of a Pacific Coast League playoff push while on a week-long road trip to New Mexico. They are squaring off against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, until Sunday, September 1 st.

Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, beginning on Tuesday, September 3rd, with the first pitch set for 6:35 pm PT.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.