Bees Come Up Short In Friday Contest Against Space Cowboys

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees dropped their 10th consecutive game to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday evening, falling in an early hole and dropping the contest by a final score of 10-1.

In contrast to how the prior two games in the series played out, Friday night's affair was more of a one-sided contest, as the Space Cowboys jumped on the Bees early and often. The scoring for the home team kicked off in the opening frame, when Quincy Hamilton laced a two-out, two-RBI triple off of Salt Lake starter Davis Daniel to put the Bees in an early hole. An run-scoring single off the bat of Omar Narváez one inning later made it a three-run game, and after this, the floodgates started to open, with Sugar Land piecing together a trio of crooked innings to put the game further out of reach. A two-RBI single by Jesús Bastidas in the fifth ended Daniel's day early, and two separate two-run home runs from Jacob Melton and Pedro León in the seventh and eighth put the capper on the Space Cowboys' big offensive day.

On the other side, Salt Lake could not get much of anything going in the batter's box, notching just four total hits and plating a lone run on an RBI single by Cole Tucker in the third inning. After this knock, the lineup went ice cold, stranding the bases loaded right after and then failing to record another hit until a single by Eric Wagaman in the top of the eighth. The big undoing for the Bees on the night proved to be the strikeout, with the team punching out a whopping 17 times against Space Cowboys pitching, a mark that matched a season high for the most in a single game. Of the six Sugar Land pitchers to appear in the game, five struck out at least a pair of Salt Lake batters, with starter Colton Gordon leading the way with seven in just 2.2 innings of work.

The Bees will now try to finally get over the hump and take their first game of the week against the Space Cowboys in the penultimate game of the series on Saturday evening, with Kenny Rosenberg set to take the hill for Salt Lake for first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

