OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 30, 2024

August 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-27/67-62)

at Round Rock Express (27-26/64-63)

Game #130 of 150/Second Half #55 of 75/Road #67 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Jon Duplantier (1-1, 5.59) vs. RR-RHP Gerson Garabito (1-4, 3.29)

Friday, August 30, 2024 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:15 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Round Rock Express meet for the fourth time in their six-game series at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the first time since losing three games in a row Aug. 8-10...OKC is 12-4 over the last 16 games and is 15-10 in August for the team's most wins in a month since going 16-11 in May.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club couldn't get the bats going as the team fell, 3-1, to the Round Rock Express Thursday Night at Dell Diamond. The game was scoreless through five innings when Andy Pages got the scoring started for Oklahoma City with a solo home run leading off the sixth inning. Round Rock responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer by Blaine Crim - his third home run in two days. Justin Foscue added some insurance in the eighth inning with a solo shot to put the Express up 3-1. OKC put the tying runs on base with one out in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Andre Lipcius grounded out to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Jon Duplantier (1-1) is scheduled to make his third appearance of the season with OKC...He most recently started Aug. 23 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing five runs, nine hits and two walks over four innings with two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 6-4 defeat. The five runs allowed were his most in a Triple-A game since Aug. 4, 2022 with OKC in Salt Lake when he allowed eight runs (five earned). It was also just the second time in his career to allow nine or more hits in a game...He made his first appearance with OKC Aug. 16 in Las Vegas and delivered 5.2 strong innings, allowing one run and two hits, with four walks and three strikeouts. Duplantier's only run and both hits occurred in the second inning, and he retired 10 of his final 13 batters faced to earn the win during the team's 10-4 victory...Duplantier signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent Aug. 8 after a stint in independent ball. After signing, he pitched for Double-A Tulsa, starting Aug. 10 at Arkansas and pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits with five K's and one walk in a no decision...He made 16 relief appearances with Triple-A Syracuse earlier this season, and after being released in June, made four starts with the Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association...Duplantier signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets in February after spending 2023 in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. His only game action of 2023 came as part of a rehab assignment with High-A Jersey Shore before being released in June...Duplantier spent the 2022 season with OKC, making 34 appearances (14 starts) and posting a 5-3 record and 4.80 ERA over 93.2 IP with 109 strikeouts against 57 walks. He finished second on the team in innings pitched and strikeouts...Duplantier was originally selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Rice University..

Against the Express : 2024: 12-12 2023: 14-4 All-time: 188-151 At RR: 99-74

OKC and Round Rock meet for their fifth and final series this season and their third at Dell Diamond...The teams split their most recent series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark earlier this month, Aug. 6-11. OKC won the first two games before the Express won three straight and OKC won the series finale, 3-0...Round Rock won a three-game series between the teams July 19-21 following the All-Star Break at Dell Diamond. OKC won the series opener, 10-6, but was held to one run over the final two games as the Express won, 2-1, in 10 innings July 20 and then won, 4-0, July 21...The teams played a six-game series in OKC June 4-9, which the teams split, 3-3...OKC won the first series of the season, 4-2, at Dell Diamond April 9-14. After the first game was postponed due to inclement weather, Round Rock won both games of a doubleheader the following day. OKC then closed the series with four straight wins, including 12-3 and 14-5 victories in the final two games...Through the first 21 games against the Express this season, Andre Lipcius led OKC with 24 hits and tied Ryan Ward with a team-best 17 RBI against the Express. Lipcius also had six homers against the Express entering this series...The teams met in the 2023 PCL Championship Series as OKC swept Round Rock in two games for OKC's first league title since 1996...OKC won the 2023 regular-season series, 14-4...OKC has won three straight season series against the Express and Round Rock last won a season series between the teams in 2019 (6-10)...OKC enters tonight having lost four of the last five games at Dell Diamond, scoring a total of five runs in the four losses combined.

August Anecdotes : With two games remaining this month, OKC owns a 15-10 record. This is the third time this season OKC will finish a month with at least 15 wins and the first time since OKC won a monthly season-high 16 games in May, going 16-11. OKC finished April with a 15-10 record...Despite back-to-back losses the last two nights, OKC has won 12 of its last 16 games as well as nine of the last 12 games. Also, OKC (15-7) is tied with Columbus (15-7) and Worcester (15-6) for the most wins in all of Triple-A since Aug. 4...OKC entered its Aug. 4 game in El Paso with a 52-55 record overall and 12-20 mark in the second half. Now 22 games later, OKC's overall record sits at five games above .500 at 67-62 and OKC is 27-27 in the second half. Before the recent turnaround, OKC went 15-28 from June 12-Aug. 3...OKC won five games in each of its last two series against El Paso and in Las Vegas as the team won back-to-back six-game series for the third time this season and first time since April 23-29 in Albuquerque (4-2) and April 30-May 5 against Salt Lake (4-2)...Even with losses the last two nights, OKC is 7-3 over the last 10 road games.

Close Calls : Thursday marked the sixth time in the last seven games that the final score was decided by one or two runs. Overall, 63 games this season have been decided by two runs or less (48.8 percent). Only Sugar Land has played more games decided by two runs or less in the league this season (64) and the Space Cowboys are 37-27 in those games while OKC is 30-33...Although OKC owns a 19-16 mark in one- and two-run games at home, the team is just 11-17 on the road...Each of OKC's last three losses and five of the team's last six losses have been by one or two runs.

Summer Stall : The OKC offense was limited to one run and six hits last night, with one extra-base hit. Thursday was the fourth time in seven games OKC scored three or fewer runs and the second time in five games to produce just one run...Following a 13-run, 14-hit outburst Tuesday night, OKC has totaled four runs and 12 hits across the last two games, including three runs and 10 hits across 18 regulation innings. The team is 12-for-68 (.176) between the last two games while notching only two extra-base hits - both courtesy of Andy Pages. Thursday was also the fourth time in the last seven games OKC recorded one or no extra-base hits (15 XBH total)...OKC went 2-for-16 with runners on base last night and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The team left 12 runners on base Thursday, including leaving the bases loaded twice...OKC has been held to six hits or less five times in the last seven games and OKC is batting a league-low .213 since Aug. 22. OKC has scored 29 runs over the last seven games but nearly a quarter of those runs scored during a seven-run seventh inning Tuesday. OKC has managed just 22 runs and 42 hits over the other 62 innings of offense.

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing made his first start at catcher since joining OKC last night and reached base three times with a single and two walks. He extended his on-base streak to 21 games as he has reached base in each of his first 21 Triple-A games since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa Aug. 6. His on-base streak is the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and is the longest on-base streak by an OKC player since Drew Avans reached base in 24 straight games July 4-Aug. 6. It is the second-longest on-base streak in Rushing's professional career as he compiled a 29-game on-base streak with High-A Great Lakes last season from April 7-May 14, 2023. Going back to his time with Tulsa, he has reached base in 23 consecutive games...In Tuesday's series opener, Rushing hit two home runs for his first multi-homer game in Triple-A as he went 3-for-5 with five RBI. His two-homer night was his second multi-homer game of the season as he also hit two homers Aug. 4 with Double-A Tulsa against Springfield. His five RBI matched his season and career high set earlier this year with Tulsa May 27 versus Northwest Arkansas...The catcher/outfielder is slashing .324/.452/.581 since joining OKC Aug. 6. His 16 walks are most in the league during that time, while his 19 runs scored are third, his five homers are tied for third and his .452 OBP is fifth...He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .358 (19x53) with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored...Rushing is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers organization by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline while being ranked No. 36 overall by the former and No. 39 by the latter.

Mound Matters : Last night was the fifth straight game OKC held an opponent to four runs or less (11 R) as well as the eighth time in the last 10 games OKC allowed three runs or less, allowing a total of 26 runs. OKC has also held opponents to three runs or less in 12 of the last 21 games and four runs or less in 14 of the last 21 games. Since Aug. 6, OKC's 3.41 ERA, 71 earned runs and 80 total runs allowed are second-lowest in the PCL behind Sugar Land (3.34 ERA, 69 ER, 77 R)...OKC limited Round Rock 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position last night and opponents are now 3-for-33 over the last five games...However, last night OKC sustained its 13th loss of the season when allowing three or fewer runs, something that occurred a total of 15 times over the previous three seasons combined.

Page Turner : Andy Pages tallied OKC's only run and lone extra-base hit with a solo homer in the sixth inning last night. He has hit safely in seven of eight games since being optioned to OKC by the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 19, going 11-for-34 with three home runs, and he has also hit safely in six straight games (9x27)...Pages has hit nine home runs in Triple-A this season, with five of them coming across nine games at Dell Diamond. Overall this season over nine games in Round Rock, Pages is batting .475 (19x40) with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored...He has reached base in 16 straight Triple-A games dating back to April 6 before his time with the Dodgers.

Climbing the Charts : Drew Avans singled, drew two walks and stole a base last night. He is now 14 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 21 games remaining in OKC's 2024 season. Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (332), walks (256) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 454 career games, 434 hits and 115 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (80). Dransfeldt is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448).

Around the Horn : OKC has homered in 14 of the last 16 games, hitting 27 home runs over that time - the most in Triple-A since Aug. 11. Overall in August, OKC has 35 homers for the team's highest monthly total since April (39). However, OKC has surrendered four homers over the last two games after giving up just five home runs in the previous nine games, with no more than one homer in any of the nine games...Andre Lipcius has reached base in 20 straight games for the second-longest active on-base streak in the league behind teammate Dalton Rushing (21 G) and has also hit safely in six straight games (7x27)...OKC is 33-33 on the road this season with nine road games remaining. OKC has finished with winning road records and with at least 37 road wins each of the last three seasons.

