Isotopes Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Tacoma, 10-9

July 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Isotopes first baseman Grant Lavigne capped a four-run seventh inning with a 451-foot, three-run blast to center field, giving Albuquerque a 9-7 lead. However, Tacoma responded by plating a trio in the eighth, led by Cade Marlowe's two-run homer.

Elehuris Montero led off the ninth with a single, but the next three Albuquerque batters were retired - including a 407-foot flyout to center by Jimmy Herron. Carlos Vargas was able to nail down the save and secure a 10-9, series-opening victory for the Rainiers on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes lost a game when leading by three or more runs for the eighth time in 2024, including the third occurrence in their prior 11 contests (also: June 27 vs. Salt Lake, July 6 at El Paso). - Albuquerque is slumping through their first three-game losing streak since June 2-7 (five losses total: finale vs. Oklahoma City, first four contests at Sacramento).

- Tacoma has won five of the last six series openers against the Isotopes, dating back to June 24, 2021 in the Duke City.

- The Isotopes pitching staff allowed double-digits in the run column for the 22nd time this season, dropping to 1-21 in such instances (last: June 29 vs. Salt Lake, 13-2 defeat). It was the third time they have suffered the fate in their last four home games.

- Albuquerque lost for the eighth time when scoring nine or more runs (last: May 17 vs. Sugar Land, 14-12 defeat).

- The Isotopes dropped to 7-16 in one-run games this season, dropping a contest by a tally for the second time in three outings (last: 5-4 loss at El Paso, July 6).

- Lavigne delivered Albuquerque's 10th go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later this season, and first since Connor Kaiser hit a walk-off two-run double in the 11th on June 28 vs. Salt Lake.

- Herron led the way offensively for the Isotopes, going 4-for-5, including a solo homer in the fifth. He was a triple short of the cycle. Herron is 13-for-23 with three doubles, two long balls and 14 RBI in six contests started in July. He tied a career-high with three hits, last accomplished April 8, 2023 vs. Salt Lake.

- Greg Jones snapped a 2-for-29 drought by going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. It was his ninth multi-hit game of the campaign and first since June 28 vs. Salt Lake.

- Elehuris Montero was 2-for-5, his second multi-hit effort in four games since rejoining the Isotopes.

- Jake Bird commenced his second rehabilitation stint of the season with Albuquerque and pitched around a trio of singles in the seventh inning to work a scoreless frame.

- Rainiers starter Rob Kaminsky became the fifth opposing hurler to relent double-digit hits this season (last: Chase Silseth, June 27 vs. Salt Lake - 10) and was one off the season-high, as Albuquerque collected 11 off Zach Plesac (at Salt Lake) on May 25.

- Kaminsky struck out seven batters, the fourth time in the last 15 contests an opposing pitcher has fanned at least seven Isotopes (last: Reid Detmers, June 30 vs. Salt Lake - 11).

- Albuquerque right-hander Peyton Battenfield walked four batters in 5.0 innings, the 16th time an Isotopes starter has issued at least a quartet of free passes. This occurred after Battenfield issued a career-high six walks in his last outing at El Paso (July 3).

- Julio Carreras has stolen a base in back-to-back contests for the fifth time in 2024 and first since June 4-6 at Sacramento.

- Carreras started at shortstop for the first time since June 13 vs. El Paso. In his last 18 starts, he had either played second or third base.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Tacoma meet for a Wednesday matinee at Isotopes Park, with first pitch slated for 12:05 pm. Right-handed pitcher (and former Rainier) Tyler Danish will start for Albuquerque, against Tacoma right-hander Casey Lawrence.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2024

