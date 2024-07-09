Tacoma Wins Back-And-Forth Affair

ALBUQUERQUE, NM- The Tacoma Rainiers (50-38) earned their 50th win of the season, beating the Albuquerque Isotopes (32-56) by a score of 10-9, Tuesday at Isotopes Park.

After two quick outs in the first inning, Albuquerque rallied to get a run on the board on an RBI single from Jimmy Herron. Tacoma tied it in the second on a ground out from Leo Rivas, but the Isotopes scored three more two-out runs in the second inning to go up 4-1.

A sacrifice fly from Tyler Locklear made it 4-2 in the fourth and the Rainiers took their first lead of the game in the fifth after a sacrifice fly and a two-run error. Herron struck again in the home half of the inning, clubbing a solo home run to tie the game 5-5.

The game continued to go back-and-forth, as Tacoma scored two in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead, but Albuquerque answered with four runs in the seventh highlighted by a three-run home run from Grant Lavigne.

Trailing by two headed into the eighth, the Rainiers got three runs on a sacrifice fly from Jonatan Clase and a two-run home run from Cade Marlowe to take a 10-9 lead. Cody Bolton spun yet another scoreless inning as did Carlos Vargas, earning his first save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma earned their 50th victory tonight, marking the fastest they have gotten to 50 wins in a season since 2013, when they were 50-36 on July 2. Seven of Albuquerque's nine runs were scored with two outs tonight. They scored each of their first four runs with two outs as well as the three-run home run in the seventh frame.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow morning, with first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park scheduled for 11:35 am PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

