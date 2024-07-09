Chihuahuas Take 7-3 Win Over Oklahoma City Baseball Club

July 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip with a 7-3 win over Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games, which is one win shy of their season high.

El Paso sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the third inning and scored five runs on six hits. The rally included an RBI single by Tirso Ornelas, who now has at least one RBI in four consecutive games. Ornelas went 2-for-5 and has multiple hits in three consecutive games. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI, becoming the first El Paso player since Clay Dungan on June 25 at Round Rock to hit two doubles in a game.

José Azocar and Kevin Plawecki also had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. El Paso pitched eight scoreless innings after allowing three runs in the first.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Baseball Club 3 Final Score (07/09/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (7-6), Oklahoma City (4-9)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 6.99) vs. Oklahoma City RHP River Ryan (0-0, 2.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

