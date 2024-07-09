Del Castillo's Three Home Run Day Highlights Reno's 17-Hit Performance in 14-10 Offensive Battle against Round Rock

Reno, Nev. - Adrian Del Castillo left the yard three times to lead a 17-hit offensive onslaught as the Reno Aces (12-1, 47-41) took down the Round Rock Express (6-7, 43-44) 14-10 in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada. The win extended the Aces franchise-best winning streak to 12 games.

Every hitter in Reno's starting nine tallied at least one base knock, six of which collected multi-hit efforts.

Del Castillo started the scoring in the first inning, tying the game with his 18 th home run of the campaign. The backstop would later add his 19 th and 20 th big flies, including the finale of back-to-back-to-back blasts trailing Jorge Barrosa and Blaze Alexander in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old continues his MVP-calibre season as he now leads the Pacific Coast League in hits (106), doubles (31), total bases (203), extra-base hits (54), SLG (.636), OPS (1.046), and runs (74).

With his second big fly of the year, Barrosa collected two additional hits in the win, driving in three of Reno's 14 runs. Since returning from the injured list on July 1, the switch-hitter has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with two three-hit performances.

Andres Chaparro continued to swing a hot bat, extending his on-base streak to nine games after tallying two hits and an RBI in the win. Fresh off winning the PCL Player of the Week, the powerful third baseman has hit .586/.606/1.000 with six extra-base hits and 16 RBI in July.

Kyle Garlick and Tristin English joined the fun with a double and two-RBI of their own. Garlick now ranks sixth in the PCL in RBI (65) and English collected his 37 th and 38 th.

Erich Uelman was gifted with his first win of the campaign after he tossed two scoreless frames, allowing just one hit with one walk. In 5 2/3 innings since joining the Aces, the right-hander has posted a 7.94 ERA with a 7:3 K: BB.

The Aces are poised to make it 13 in a row in Wednesday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-4, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Andres Chaparro: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Erich Uelmen: (W, 1-0), 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

