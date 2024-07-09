Chihuahuas Host Two Magical Nights at the Ballpark

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas are thrilled to announce a spellbinding two-day event, Harry Potter(tm) Night, taking place on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20 at Southwest University Park.

On both magical evenings, fans will be transported into the enchanting world of Harry Potter(tm) as the Chihuahuas host a series of special events and activities. The highlight of the event will be the exclusive giveaways and limited-edition merchandise available to fans.

Friday, July 19 will kick off with the first 1,500 guests (through the gates and in attendance) receiving a free scarf representing the house of Gryffindor(tm) upon entry with paid admission. These scarves, a coveted item for any Harry Potter(tm) fan, are sure to be a hit. In addition, the Chihuahuas will don specialty jerseys inspired by the wizarding world, which will be worn by the players and later auctioned off to lucky fans.

Both Friday and Saturday nights will feature a ticket add-on option for fans to purchase limited-edition caps representing each of the Hogwarts(tm) houses. These caps, not available in the Chihuahuas Team Shop, are a must-have for aficionados of the magical universe.

The Harry Potter(tm) festivities will culminate each night in a Fireworks Spectacular display that promises to illuminate the night sky with dazzling colors and magic, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Tickets for Harry Potter(tm) Night are expected to sell quickly, and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to ensure they don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event. Tickets can be purchased online at epchihuahuas.com or by visiting the Southwest University Park box office.

For more information and updates on Harry Potter(tm) Night, follow the Chihuahuas on social media (@epchihuahuas) and visit epchihuahuas.com.

