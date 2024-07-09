Sugar Land Game Tonight against Las Vegas Postponed

July 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Continuing power outages at Constellation Field in the wake of Hurricane Beryl have forced the postponement of tonight's scheduled game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Las Vegas Aviators.

Tuesday night's game will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined. Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange over the phone at (281) 240-4487 during normal business hours for any remaining Space Cowboys 2024 regular season game or by emailing sugarlandtickets@astros.com or by visiting the Regions Bank Ticket Office once power has been restored. Parking purchased online may also be exchanged with tickets.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

