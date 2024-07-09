Local Physician, Dr. Dennis Yamamoto, Will Honor his Wife Who Saved a Life Through Organ Donation During July 12 Reno Aces Game

Local physician, Dr. Dennis Yamamoto, will honor his wife who saved a life through organ donation during July 12 Reno Aces game

Mary Yamamoto always cared for others--after a tragic accident, she gave the gift of life to a mother of three. Donor Network West will recognize her during the Home Run for Life game.

RENO, Nev. - Reno, Nevada-based gastroenterologist, Dr. Dennis Yamamoto, met his wife, Mary (Oberski) Yamamoto, during her work-study shift at a dining hall at Michigan State University in 1970. Mary and Dr. Yamamoto began dating as they completed their studies-hers in social work and his in medicine-before they married in 1973 and eventually started a family welcoming twin children and later, four grandsons.

Mary shared her wish to be an organ donor with her husband and they discussed the topic with their children. At the age of 67, Mary died after being struck by a car while walking on the sidewalk in Phoenix, Arizona, in February 2020. Dr. Yamamoto knew exactly what she wanted: to help others waiting for a life-saving organ donation.

"I didn't have to second guess and our kids didn't have to second guess," said Dr. Yamamoto. "This is something we knew she wanted and had decided as a family."

As a result, Mary's liver was donated, saving the life of a mother of three. Her heart and lung tissues were donated to scientific research laboratories. Mary was active in her church, supported her children's schools, volunteered at the food pantry and was an advocate for women's rights. Through organ donation, Mary's generous spirit lives on.

Mary's son, Kyle Yamamoto, and two grandons, Tanner and Connor Yamamoto, will run the bases to honor her during the second inning at the Reno Aces ' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, July 12, 2024, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Round Rock Express.

One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal as many as 75 lives. With someone being added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes, the list grows rapidly. Increasing organ donor registration numbers gives people hope and a second chance at life.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support Home Run for Life baseball games during the Reno Aces' 2024 season. Now in its third year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to northern Nevada where the need is great-nearly 700 Nevadans are on the national waiting list.

"Donor Network West is honored to recognize Mary's generous spirit that saved someone in need and we thank Dr. Yamamoto for sharing his family's story to inspire others to have the conversation about being an organ donor," said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. "The Reno Aces are vital partners in highlighting northern Nevadans, like the Yamamoto's, who are impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the fourth Home Run for Life game of the 2024 season.

"Watching the fans on a gorgeous summer Friday night at the ballpark stand and cheer for our community's organ donors and their loved ones is inspiring," said Chris Phillips, Reno Aces general manager and COO. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Donor Network West and support their work educating northern Nevadans about the life-saving impact of organ donation."

Anyone, regardless of age, race or health status can join the registry to become an organ donor. To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

