OKC Loses to El Paso, 7-3

July 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven straight runs over three innings to overcome an early deficit and send the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 7-3 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (4-9/44-44) took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ryan Ward hit a RBI double and Kody Hoese followed with a two-run homer out to left field. The Chihuahuas (7-6/38-50) scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead, including two RBI doubles and three RBI singles. A sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a fielder's choice paired with a throwing error extended the lead to 7-3. Oklahoma City was held scoreless over the final eight innings of the series opener.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a third consecutive game as the team's record fell to .500 overall at 44-44...OKC has now lost at least three straight games four separate times since June 12...OKC is 3-8 over its last 11 home games.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and scored a run. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-25 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and six runs scored.

-Andre Lipcius singled, walked and scored a run as he has now hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-14.

This is his longest hitting streak since hitting safely in a season-best nine consecutive games June 15-25.

-Oklahoma City scored three runs in the first inning before being held scoreless over the final eight innings of the game. It was the second straight game OKC scored in the first inning before being held scoreless the remainder of the game as on July 6 OKC scored its only two runs two runs of the game against Las Vegas in the first inning.

-Hunter Feduccia singled and drew two walks as he extended his career-best on-base streak to 20 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player. During the streak that started June 6, he has 18 hits, 14 RBI and 19 walks while posting a .446 OBP.

-Trey Sweeney singled and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-35 (.343)... Austin Gauthier went 2-for-4...Kody Hoese hit his eighth home run of the season and led OKC with two RBI.

-The five-run third inning by El Paso marked the most allowed by OKC in an inning since a six-run eighth inning July 1 by Las Vegas. OKC has allowed innings of at least five runs 16 times this season.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and El Paso continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available

at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball

Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

