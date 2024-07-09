Despite Out-Hitting Reno, Round Rock Falls 14-10

July 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (6-7 | 43-44) and Reno Aces (12-1 | 47-41) combined for 24 runs and 36 hits as the Aces came out on top in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White (2-5, 5.48) went home with the loss after a 4.0-inning start that saw 10 runs, 11 hits, two walks and one strikeout. Reno reliever RHP Erich Uelmen (1-0, 7.94) got the win as he recorded 2.0 scoreless innings that included one hit and one punchout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock CF Dustin Harris plated the first run of the game in the first inning. After a leadoff single, 3B Ezequiel Duran grounded out and 1B Justin Foscue singled to move Harris to third. A single from DH Blaine Crim scored Harris to make it 1-0.

Reno C Adrian Del Castillo knocked his first home run of the day in the bottom of the first to make it 1-1.

The Aces posted a six-spot in the second inning. Two doubles, four singles, one hit batter and one bases-loaded walk gave the home team a 7-1 lead.

In the top of third, Harris kicked off the frame with a double then scored on a single from Duran. A double from Foscue sent Duran across home plate and made it 7-3. In the bottom of the inning, Aces CF Jorge Barrosa scored 2B Bryson Brigman with a single.

Both teams plated two runs in the fourth. Foscue brought two runners in for Round Rock with a single before Reno RF Tristin English doubled to increase the score to 10-5.

Barrosa, SS Blaze Alexander and Del Castillo hit consecutive solo home runs for the Aces in fifth inning as they increased their advantage to 13-5.

The teams traded one run each in the seventh as C Sam Huff grounded out to score Crim for the Express and Del Castillo went yard for the third time for the Aces.

Round Rock posted a four-run eighth inning to bring the good guys within four. Doubles from LF Trevor Hauver and Harris scored the first of the frame before a fielder's choice and single put Duran and Foscue on third and first bases, respectively. Crim scored Duran with a single and a double from Huff plated both Foscue and Crim. A popout, groundout and strikeout put the E-Train down in order in the ninth as Reno secured the 14-10 final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express CF Dustin Harris and 1B Justin Foscue both posted perfect days at the plate, going 5-for-5. Harris paired it with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored while Foscue had one double, three RBI and scored one run. Harris and Foscue are the first Round Rock batters to record five hits since INF Ezequiel Duran did so on September 22, 2022 in Tacoma.

LHP Brock Burke and RHP Kyle Barraclough posted scoreless relief outings for the Express. Both pitchers recorded one clean inning with no strikeouts.

Reno CF Jorge Barrosa, SS Blaze Alexander and C Adrian Del Castillo hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on Tuesday and are the first opposing players to hit three consecutive home runs since OF Joc Pederson, OF Scott Van Slyke and INF Willie Calhoun did so on June 9, 2017 in Oklahoma City.

Nineteen hits is the most that Round Rock has recorded in one game so far this season. The team has totaled 15 five times this season. Six doubles and 43 at-bats are additional season-high marks for the E-Train.

Next up: Round Rock and Reno continue with game two on Wednesday. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (1-4, 2.98) is scheduled to start against an Aces pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Greater Nevada Field is set for 8:35 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.