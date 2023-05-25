Isotopes Crushed by Express, 18-6

Albuquerque, NM - It was a night to forget on Thursday, as the visiting Round Rock Express piled up 18 runs and 20 hits en route to an 18-6 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes surrendered their third-most runs in a game this season (24, 5/7 vs. SUG; 19, 4/13 at ELP). 20 hits allowed were also the third-most, as Sugar Land racked up 22 on May 4 and 30 on May 7.

- Albuquerque tied for their most ever runs relented against Round Rock, along with an 18-7 loss last Aug. 27 at Isotopes Park.

- The Isotopes recorded 16 hits at the plate, tied for their sixth-most in a contest this year (May 14 at Las Vegas).

- Round Rock drew 10 walks, the second-most issued by Albuquerque in a contest (April 19 vs. OKC).

- The Express launched four homers, tied for the third-most allowed by Isotopes pitching this season and most since May 14 at Las Vegas (4).

- Right-handed pitcher Luis Cessa made the start for Albuquerque in his Rockies organizational debut, but was forced to exit after four batters as he was hit by a batted ball.

- Hunter Stovall snapped a 16 at-bat hitless streak with a two-run double in the second inning. He finished 2-for-5, his 11th multi-hit effort in 2023.

- Aaron Schunk homered, his eighth of the season and third in the month of May. He has reached base safely in 27 of 32 games started. Tonight marked Schunk's fifth three-hit contest of the campaign.

- Trevor Boone extended his hitting streak to five games by going 2-for-4 with a double. It is his longest stretch since June 15-21, 2022 with Low-A Fresno (also five).

- Yonathan Daza finished 3-for-4 with an RBI single and is slashing .385/.389/.519 with four doubles, a homer, 12 RBI and seven multi-hit games in his last 11 contests.

- Brian Serven struck out three times in a ballgame for the second time this season (April 26 at Cleveland).

- Yorvis Torrealba recorded his first Triple-A hit, a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning.

- Riley Pint struck out five batters in two scoreless frames of relief, his most punchouts since May 28, 2021 with High-A Spokane at Eugene (five). He also tied a season-high for strikeouts by an Isotopes reliever (Jeff Criswell, 4/2 at RR and Josh Rogers, 4/8 vs. SL).

- Stephen Jones relented four hits and six runs in one-plus inning of work. Over his last 10 appearances, Jones has accumulated a 32.63 ERA (8 IP/29 ER) with 13 walks and a .477 batting average against.

- Albuquerque's four-run second marked the 24th time they have plated four or more tallies in a frame this year.

- Round Rock plated four in the third and five in the seventh, meaning the Isotopes have allowed four or more runs in an inning on 30 instances.

- Davis Wendzel connected on his second career grand slam at Isotopes Park, he also hit one last Aug. 26. It was the third slam surrendered by Albuquerque this season; Justin Dirden hit both previous in an early May series for Sugar Land.

- Wendzel became the eighth player to have a multi-home run game against the Isotopes in 2023 and first since Grea Kessinger, Bligh Madris and Pedro Leon all hit a pair for Sugar Land on May 7.

- Round Rock's Josh Sale scored four runs, the sixth opposing player to accomplish the feat this season and first since Pedro Leon and Korey Lee did so in the same contest on May 7.

- The Isotopes stranded 16 runners on base, a season-worst and most since June 29, 2021 vs. Tacoma (16). 13 of them came from the fourth inning on, including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth, seventh and eighth.

- Time of game clocked in at 3:35, the longest nine-inning contest for the Isotopes since the aforementioned June 29, 2021 contest (3:57).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express continue their series Friday at 6:35 pm. Camo Hats will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Pepsi. Right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet is scheduled to start for Albuquerque, and Round Rock is undecided on a hurler.

