Round Rock and Sugar Land to Play Doubleheader on Wednesday, May 31

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) will play their postponed game from April 7 as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday, May 31, with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the second game expected to start around 7:05 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Both games will be seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs presented by Mrs Bairds during both games. Fans only need one ticket to attend both games. The Express return to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, May 30 for the start of a seven-game series with the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock gets set for game three of the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) tonight at Isotopes Park. Round Rock RHP James Marvel (1-3, 3.77) will take the baseball against Albuquerque RHP Luis Cessa (--, --). First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

