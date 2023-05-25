River Cats Complete Comeback, Walk Off Over Dodgers

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Wednesday night saw the Sacramento River Cats snap their three-game skid, storming back against the Oklahoma City Dodgers with five unanswered runs starting in the seventh before ultimately walking off as winners for the fourth time this season in a 6-5 decision that took 10 innings.

Much like the series opener yesterday, River Cats' (22-25) starter Keaton Winn was in a groove early, punching out four hitters through his first two frames. He was afforded a run of support in the bottom of the first when Isan Diaz, who reached on a two-base error with two outs, scored in the subsequent at-bat on an RBI single from David Villar.

Winn continued carving batters in the third with another pair of strikeouts in his next three batters, but a one-out walk for the Dodgers (34-13) came back to tie the game at 1-1 when a pop up by Michael Busch into shallow left field could not be corralled by shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald on a full sprint.

Following two quick outs in the top of the fourth the Dodgers put a pair in scoring position thanks to a walk and Yonny Hernandez double to left center, but Winn was able to settle down and record the final out via strikes. It marked the eighth and final strikeout of the night for the hard-throwing righty, a new season-best, however he would leave at the end of the frame with a no decision.

Sacramento then had a great chance at reclaiming the lead in the home half of the inning, loading the bases with two walks and a single without any outs, but all three were left stranded after a foul out and an inning-ending double play.

That left the door open for the Dodgers, owners of the best record in the Pacific Coast League, breaking through with a four-spot during their turn at the dish in the fifth. Taking over for Winn was Luke Jackson, making his third appearance of his Major League rehab stint, who quickly punched out the first two batters he faced.

Things then started to get sideways for Sacramento, as a two-out single up the middle by Busch kickstarted a rally despite a great play by Fitzgerald keeping the ball in the infield while showing off his range to the left. A bunt single from Jonny DeLuca pushed Busch into scoring position, allowing him to score on an RBI single into left center by Ryan Ward. After a steal of second by Ward and a walk to Devin Mann that loaded the bases, Feduccia cleared them with a double down the right field line that pushed the Dodgers in front, 5-1.

The River Cats' comeback started in the bottom of the seventh, with Gigliotti primarily responsible for manufacturing a run. It started when he reached base on a bunt single, moved around to third on a passed ball and ground out, finally scoring on a wild pitch.

In their next swings the Sacramento comeback was complete, stringing together a two-out rally that started with singles from Beaty and Ford Proctor, and concluded with a three-run blast over the left center fence from Ricardo Genoves. Not only was it his second homer of the season, but it was also his first RBI since he drove in one against Round Rock back on April 19.

Now in a new ballgame, both teams went quietly in order during the ninth leading to extra innings. Nick Avila (6-0) did the job well for the River Cats to start the 10th, leaving the automatic runner at second stranded thanks to a pair of strikeouts and a ground out.

Avila's final punchout marked the 17th of the game for the River Cats, matching their total from last night which was just one off their season high (4/25 at OKC). It was also the 14th consecutive out from the Sacramento pitching staff, as the trio of Joey Marciano, Melvin Adon and Avila kept the River Cats in the game while combing for 5.1 hitless innings.

Trying to capitalize on the momentum, a walk from Keegan Curtis (1-1) to Wilson put him aboard along with Fitzgerald, who started the inning at second as the automatic runner. A passed ball moved both into scoring position, setting up Villar to play the hero as his hard liner to left field slammed off the wall resulting in a single and a 6-5 walk-off win.

Tonight's score kept the River Cats undefeated in extra innings (2-0), with their first such victory coming back on May 5 in an identical score win over the Las Vegas Aviators. Sacramento is also undefeated in games ending in walk-off fashion, now 4-0 in such contests.

Taking credit for the win was Avila, remaining unblemished on the year with his sixth victory which keeps him tied for the most wins in Triple-A along with Cody Bradford of Round Rock. There to help Avila was Marciano and Adon, as the former went 2.1 innings pitched for his longest outing of the campaign, while the latter tossed his fourth scoreless appearance in the month of May.

Three River Cats produced multi-hit games, starting with Sacramento's hero in Villar who was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Meanwhile, the duo of Proctor and Gigliotti were each 2-for-4 with a run scored, but it was Genoves that delivered one of the biggest hits of the night with his three-run shot.

With the series now level, these two teams meet for game three from Sutter Health Park on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

