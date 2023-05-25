OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-13) at Sacramento River Cats (22-25)

Game #48 of 150/First Half #48 of 75/Road #27 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (3-1, 7.44) vs. SAC-RHP Sean Hjelle (1-0, 1.80)

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The series is tied, 1-1, and the Dodgers have won 12 of their last 14 games overall...The PCL-leading Dodgers have five more wins than second-place Reno.

Last Game: The Sacramento River Cats battled back from a late four-run deficit and topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-5, in 10 innings Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers held a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning and a 5-2 lead with the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning. Sacramento then notched back-to-back singles before Ricardo Genovés tied the game with a three-run homer. Neither team scored in the ninth inning, and the Dodgers were unable to score in the 10th inning. In the home half of the inning, David Villar lined a single to deep left field to score the winning run from third base. Sacramento scored a run in the first inning before the Dodgers tied the game on a Michael Busch RBI single in the third inning. OKC then rallied for four runs in the fifth inning, including a RBI single by Ryan Ward and a bases-clearing double by Hunter Feduccia.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin (3-1) is set to make his 10th start of the season, tying him with Matt Andriese for the team lead...In his last start May 19 in OKC against Sugar Land, he allowed six runs (three earned) and seven hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts and was credited with the win during the team's 7-6 victory. He did not allow a home run for the first time this season...On May 13 in Round Rock, Erlin allowed a season-low one run over five innings to earn his second win of the season. Erlin also tied his season low with four hits while allowing one walk and striking out five...The Dodgers are 8-1 in his starts this season...Erlin has allowed 15 home runs through his first nine outings of the season - most in the Minors. He has allowed three or more homers in three games and at least one homer in each outing before his most recent start May 19...Erlin spent the majority of the 2022 season with OKC, making 21 appearances (14 starts). He went 5-4 with a 7.01 ERA, tied for fourth on the team in starts and ranked fourth in strikeouts. The team went 8-6 in his starts...He originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 21, 2022, and the lefty re-signed with the organization during this past offseason...Erlin was originally selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to San Diego July 31, 2011. He has appeared in 117 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, but has also logged time with Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Los Angeles (NL)...Erlin last started against the River Cats April 25 in OKC. He allowed four runs and four hits in 5.0 IP with three walks and four strikeouts in a no decision.

Against the River Cats: 2023: 6-2 2022: 6-3 All-time: 54-54 At SAC: 25-26

The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their second of three series this season and first of two at Sutter Health Park...The teams met for a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 25-30 that included two doubleheaders due to weather-related postponements. The Dodgers won the series, 5-1, winning the first five games before losing the finale, which was Game 2 of a doubleheader. That also snapped an eight-game winning streak against the River Cats going back to 2022...The Dodgers outscored the River Cats, 26-16 in the series, while Sacramento hit four home runs and held OKC without a homer...Yonny Hernández led OKC with eight hits, including two triples, while Ben DeLuzio had six RBI...Following this series, the teams meet for a three-game set July 14-16 in Sacramento...Last season, the Dodgers won their first season series against the River Cats since the 2018 season, going 6-3, including a 3-0 series sweep July 22-24 in OKC during which the Dodgers outscored Sacramento, 30-11. The teams split their first series of the season April 19-24 in Sacramento, 3-3, with the River Cats winning three of the last four games in the set...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, the Dodgers have a 22-18 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, including a 9-2 mark over the last 11 games.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers lead the PCL with a 34-13 record, and their 34 wins are the most among all teams in the Minors. Only the 36-15 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball, but have played four more games than OKC...OKC's 34 wins are the most by an OKC team through 47 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 14 losses through 47 games nor has had fewer than 15 losses through 48 games...The Dodgers reached 30 wins faster than any PCL team since Las Vegas in 2014, which also started 30-11. In each of the last seven seasons, a PCL team needed at least 43 games to reach 30 wins - including OKC in 2015 - and at least 45 games in each of the last six seasons...The fastest PCL team to 35 wins since 2005 was the 2012 Fresno Grizzlies, who picked up their 35th win in Game 51. The fastest OKC team to 35 wins was the 2015 Dodgers, who reached the win total in 55 games...After a 20-6 start, the Dodgers then lost four of their next five games, including their longest losing streak of the season at three games and their lone series loss of the season in El Paso. However, the Dodgers have since rebounded with wins in 13 of the last 16 games and in 10 consecutive contests from May 9-19. The 10-game winning streak was the team's second-longest winning streak during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the 10 consecutive wins were the team's most since a team-record 12-game winning streak July 26-Aug. 6, 2013...After not recording a win streak of at least six games since July 2019, the Dodgers have now put together three such streaks this season, as well as two winning streaks of at least seven games since April 22...Prior to last night's loss, the last time the team was 22 or more games above .500 when they wrapped up the 2015 season with an 86-58 record.

Running Late: Last night, the Dodgers played a fourth consecutive game to be decided in the eighth inning or later, and now 10 of the team's last 20 games have been decided in the eighth inning or later. Wednesday was also the team's second game to go to extra innings in their last four games overall...Eight of the Dodgers' last 10 games have been decided by one or two runs, including five of the last six. For the season, 24 of 47 games have been decided by two runs or less, which OKC going 20-4 in those games. Four of the last five games have been settled by one run, and OKC is now 14-3 in one-run games this season...After the Dodgers had won each of their two previous games after trailing in the eighth inning, Wednesday marked the team's second loss of the season after leading in the eighth inning or later (22-2), joining a 8-2 defeat May 4 in El Paso after the Dodgers led, 2-1, in the eighth inning. The team's four-run lead also matched the team's largest in a loss this year, but each of those previous defeats were in games the Dodgers took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Yesterday marked the first time since May 15, 2022 at Round Rock the team led by as many as four runs as late as the seventh inning and lost...The Dodgers also fell to 3-2 in extra innings. The team is 12-2 over the last 14 games overall with both losses occurring in extras.

On Strike: The Dodgers struck out 17 times Wednesday for a second consecutive game. It is the first time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) OKC has struck out 17 or more times in consecutive games. It was the third time this season the Dodgers had at least 17 strikeouts in a game and all three times have occurred against the River Cats (eight games), including a season-high 18 K's April 25 in OKC...In fact, OKC had just six total games with 17 or more strikeouts on offense between 1998-2018 and had four total games with 17 or more strikeouts from 2019-22, two of which came last season...OKC's 466 strikeouts are second-most in the PCL this season and two behind league-leading Sugar Land (468).

Leaderboard: Michael Busch led the Dodgers with three hits last night, matching his season high. He went 3-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored, and his five games with three-plus hits leads OKC this season. Through the first two games of the series, Busch is 4-for-8 with a RBI, walk and three runs scored. He has reached base in 31 of his 32 games with OKC this season and is currently slashing .304/.439/.456...Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and a walk. Wednesday marked his fifth game of three or more RBI this season, which leads the team. He has 29 RBI in 29 games.

Getting Warm: Yonny Hernández doubled and walked last night and he has now hit safely in six consecutive games for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and his second hitting streak of at least six games. He hit safely in a season-high eight consecutive games April 18-30. During his current streak, Hernández is 8-for-22 with two doubles, and in games against Sacramento this season, he is 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits...Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to five games last night, going 1-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. The stretch equals his longest hitting streak of the season (third time), and he is 7-for-23 during his current streak. He leads the Dodgers with 41 hits and 33 RBI in 44 games...Devin Mann walks and scored a run Wednesday to extend his on-base streak to 15 games - tied for third-longest by an OKC player this season....Jahmai Jones did not play last night but has now reached base in 11 straight games for his longest on-base streak of the season and second of at least 10 games. Over his last five games, Jones is 4-for-11 with five walks and two HBP, reaching base in 11 of 19 plate appearances.

Off On Offense: The Dodgers were held to eight hits or less for the sixth time in the last eight games and Sacramento's bullpen retired the final 14 OKC batters of the game...The team's .246 batting average this season is the lowest in the league, as are the team's 381 total hits (8.1 per game)...OKC had two extra-base hits last night and have been held to two or less in eight of the last 11 games (19 XBH total)...Since April 27, the Dodgers are batting a Triple-A-low .218 with 169 hits in 25 games (6.8 hpg). However, they have compiled an 18-7 record during the 25-game stretch...OKC was held without a home run last for the fourth time in the last six games and OKC's 15 homers since April 21 (28 G) are fewest in Triple-A by seven.

Mound Matters: The OKC pitching staff allowed more than five runs last night for just the second time in the last 14 games. Entering Wednesday, the Dodgers had allowed four runs in three straight games, four runs or less in six of the previous seven games, in 10 of the previous 13 games, as well as in 11 of the previous 15 games...Sacramento went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position last night, marking the most hits by an opponent with RISP in one game since April 19 at Albuquerque and just the second time an opponent had as many as three hits with RISP during same 30-game span...Sacramento's game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning was the first homer allowed with at least two runners on base since May 4 at El Paso and just the second allowed since April 18 (31 G)...OKC leads the PCL with a 4.21 ERA, while their 222 runs, 349 hits and .227 opponent average are lowest in the league. Their 196 walks are second-fewest in the PCL, while their 444 strikeouts are second-most.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have allowed a home run in four straight games and six total homers over the span....OKC is trying to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since a season-high three-game losing skid May 3-5 in El Paso...OKC's seven-game road winning streak was snapped last night. It was the team's longest since a team-record nine-game streak May 29-June 15, 2019.

