Tacoma Walks off Vegas in Extra-Inning Thriller

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-24) walked-off their first extra-inning game at home this season, securing a 5-4 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (21-26) on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma extended their come-from-behind streak, winning their fourth consecutive game after trailing.

RHP Darren McCaughan made his 68th career start as a Rainier on Wednesday night, earning the eighth most strikeouts (319) in franchise history; he passed Tim Harikkala (318 K) with two early punchouts. He recorded three 1-2-3 innings through 5.2 IP of work. McCaughan allowed three (earned) runs on six hits. 68 starts is ninth-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history.

Centerfielder Cade Marlowe beat the Aviators to the board, driving in Jack Larsen (leadoff double), on a two-out, stand-up double down the right field line to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Zach DeLoach improved his hit streak to 11 games in the bottom of the fourth on a first-pitch base hit off Paul Blackburn (MLB rehab assignment). That's the club-best hit streak this season (by two).

In the sixth, Cody Thomas (solo HR, 11), Tyler Soderstrom (double) and Jonah Bride (2-run HR, 7) gave Las Vegas a sudden 3-1 lead, after there was nobody on with two out. Lefty Blake Weiman entered in relief of McCaughan and shut down the Aviators chance to do more damage, with a strikeout. Weiman worked 1.2 hitless innings.

The Rainiers drew two walks and a base hit in the bottom of the seventh to bring Mike Ford to the plate. The fearsome Ford walked on five pitches, driving in McCoy to cut Las Vegas's lead to 3-2. It was already Ford's 23rd RBI with the bases loaded this season (48 RBI).

A call to the bullpen in the eighth inning with an out on the board brought in Ryder Ryan for Tacoma. Ryan retired four of the six batters he faced, giving the Rainiers a chance to walk-off the game with the top of the order batting in the bottom of the ninth.

Tacoma only evened the score 3-3 in the home ninth with a pair of one-out doubles; Marlowe and Jake Scheiner went back-to-back, sending a game to extra innings for the first time at Cheney in 2023.

Rainiers RHP Diego Castillo limited Las Vegas to only their auto runner scoring in the 10th, on a Trenton Brooks RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, Tacoma worked three walks, the last of which to Kean Wong re-tied it 4-4. A batter later Marlowe roped a liner to center, easily scoring Larsen to win it. The Rainiers improved to 2-3 in extras this year.

Game three of this 12-game homestand is set for 7:05 p.m. PT on Thursday against Las Vegas. Tacoma's starting pitcher will be LHP Tommy Milone. RHP Adam Oller is scheduled to start for the Aviators.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

