Hensley Caps Space Cowboys' Comeback with Walk-Off Sac Fly

SUGAR LAND, TX - Dixon Machado drove in three runs and David Hensley delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th in a 4-3 Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-27) win over the Salt Lake Bees (21-27) on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

With the game tied at 3-3 heading to the 10th, RHP Joe Record (W, 1-1) came on for Sugar Land. The righty struck out the first two hitters he faced before Jake Lamb singled into right, driving in the bonus runner to put Salt Lake ahead 3-2.

In the bottom of the 10th, Luke Berryhill hit a fly ball into right field that Jordyn Adams misplayed for an error, advancing the bonus runner Joe Perez to third base. Machado lined a hit to center to score Perez and bring the game level at 3-3. Bligh Madris followed with a bunt single, and Hensley took a 2-2 pitch from RHP Gerardo Reyes (L, 1-2) to center field that was deep enough to score Berryhill and win the game for Sugar Land.

Salt Lake jumped out to a lead in the first inning on two singles and a walk. RHP Forrest Whitley responded by striking out the final two batters in the frame and navigated an error and a fielder's choice in the second to throw up a scoreless inning.

In the top of the third, Whitley worked a 3-2 count to Trey Cabbage but left the mound for an undisclosed reason. LHP Nick Allgeyer entered and issued ball four to Cabbage before sitting down the next three hitters in order.

The only run allowed by Allgeyer was a solo home run by Cabbage in the fifth. After that home run, Allgeyer retired 11 of the next 13 hitters, finishing his night by sitting down six in a row. The lefty spun six innings, tying a career high in innings pitched, and gave up just one run while striking out six.

Machado pulled the Space Cowboys back even in the bottom of the fifth inning. Perez doubled with one out, and after a groundout moved him to third, Machado connected for a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, to make it 2-2.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Bees on Friday night at Constellation Field. RHP Ronel Blanco (1-0, 0.84) is set to toe the slab for the Space Cowboys against Salt Lake RHP Mason Erla (0-0, 10.13) for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

