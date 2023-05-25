Early Runs by Salt Lake Take Down Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - A barrage of runs in the first four innings by the Salt Lake Bees (21-26) was too much to overcome in a 13-6 Sugar Land Space Cowboys defeat (19-27) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

The Bees struck for four runs in the top of the first inning on five hits off RHP Jayden Murray (L, 2-4). The Space Cowboys, though, responded in kind to tie the game in the home half of the inning. Bligh Madris and David Hensley both walked to begin the inning and a one-out single by JJ Matijevic drove in the first run of the game for Sugar Land. On a walk to Grae Kessinger, the pitch got away from the Bees' catcher, scoring Hensley to cut the deficit to 4-2. Pedro León then doubled to left, plating Matijevic and moving the tying run to third. Kessinger raced in to score on a fielder's choice by Justin Dirden, leveling the game at 4-4.

A solo home run by Jack Lopez in the top of the second gave Salt Lake the lead again. The Bees would score two in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth to open up a 10-4 advantage heading to the bottom of the fourth.

The Space Cowboys were able to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dixon Machado led off with a single and two batters later advanced to third on a single by Hensley. Korey Lee ripped a base hit into right field that scored Machado, and another walk to Matijevic loaded the bases for Kessinger, who single to center to make it 10-6. RHP John Swanda was able to get a double play, though, ended the inning and closing out the Sugar Land scoring threat.

LHP Cam Vieaux (W, 2-3) entered in the fifth for Salt Lake and didn't allow a Space Cowboys' batter to reach in his 2.1 innings of work. The Bees added on one more in the seventh and two in the eighth to push their lead to 13-6 while Sugar Land was held to one hit in their final five innings up to bat.

With the series even at a game apiece, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game matchup with the Bees on Thursday night at Constellation Field. RHP Forrest Whitley (1-2, 5.79) is scheduled to start for Sugar Land against Salt Lake RHP Luis Ledo (1-0, 5.09) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

