El Paso Tops Reno 9-7
May 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in a 10-batter sixth inning and beat the Reno Aces 9-7. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row and now have a 13-11 record in home games.
El Paso leadoff hitter Matthew Batten reached base three times, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs. Batten has homered in two consecutive games and has reached base multiple times in six of his last seven games. Chihuahuas first baseman Rangel Ravelo walked three times to tie a career high for walks in a game.
Chihuahuas right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run. El Paso relievers Jared Koenig, Ray Kerr and Moises Lugo all pitched scoreless outings in Thursday's win.
Box Score: Aces 7, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (05/25/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Reno (29-19), El Paso (21-27)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Blake Watson (5-1, 2.60) vs. El Paso RHP Angel Sanchez (0-1, 5.56). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
