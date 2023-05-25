Albuquerque Plates Six Runs in Eighth to Claim 10-6 Comeback Win

Albuquerque, NM - Down by two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jimmy Herron tied the game with a bases-loaded ground-rule double while the go-ahead run came around to score a batter later on a balk by Round Rock's Taylor Hearn. Yonathan Daza put the game away with a two-run double of his own to propel the Isotopes to a 10-6 win Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Isotopes Manager Pedro Lopez is two wins away from his 1,000th MiLB managerial win in his 19th season.

-Albuquerque claimed its first victory when trialing at the end of the seventh inning since a May 12 come-from-behind triumph over Las Vegas (8-4). It's their second victory in such contests.

-The Isotopes plated double-digit runs in back-to-back games against the Express for the first time since July 5 and 6, 2012 (also: 10-9 and 10-1, both Isotope wins). Additionally, it's the 13th time the club has tallied double-digit runs.

-Albuquerque won the first two games of a series for the first time since April 11 and 12 against El Paso.

-Herron went 1-for-4 with two RBI and the game-tying hit in the eighth inning. It was his fourth multi RBI effort on the year. The hit also ends a two-game hitless streak.

-Coco Montes collected three hits for his team-leading 23rd multi-hit effort on the year and his fourth three-hit game. He recorded his third triple of the year and first since April 18 vs. Oklahoma City. Montes has the second-most hits in all of MiLB (leader: Ronny Mauricio, 68, Syracuse).

-Elehuris Montero registered three hits and three RBI along with his 11th clout of the season. He has 12 multi-hit games, six three-hit contests, 12 multi-RBI games and four three-RBI contests. Since his return to the Isotopes on April 25, he the most RBI (35) and tied for the most homers (11).

-Daza has recorded back-to-back games with multiple hits. He has six over 12 games.

-Connor Kaiser belted his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot. It was his second homer off Express pitcher Robert Dugger (also: April 2). He has three homers in his last 12 games after going homer-less for 17-straight contests. He later left the game after being hit by a pitch on the right hand in the fourth frame.

-Isotopes starter Ty Blach tossed 4.0 innings and allowed a run on four hits and three walks while fanning four. He did not factor into the decision. He has allowed one run or fewer in three of his four starts for Albuquerque this year.

-The Isotopes scored two runs in the first frame behind Montero's two-run blast, bringing their MiLB-leading tally to 52 tallies in the opening inning.

-Round Rock plated four runs in the fifth frame, the 28th time Albuquerque pitching has relented four-plus runs in a frame.

-Mitch Garver went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk. Over his first two contests with the Express, he is 4-for-8 with two doubles, a homer and a walk.

-Nolan Jones eight-game hitting streak, a season-high, came to an end after an 0-for-4 night with a walk. During the streak, he slashed .615/.714/.1.192 (16x26) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, seven RBI and nine walks. He was fanned twice for the eighth time this year.

-Albuquerque scored six runs in the eighth frame, tied for the second-most tallies in an inning this year (three times).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the game three of the series at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Luis Cessa to the hill for his Rockies organizational debut while Round Rock is slated to start James Marvel.

