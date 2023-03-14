Iowa Wild Signs Cam Hausinger, Jakub Sirota to Try-Out Agreements

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed Cam Hausinger to a professional try-out contract (PTO) and Jakub Sirota to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).

Hausinger, 24, joins the Wild having played for the Wheeling Nailers and Milwaukee Admirals in 2022-23. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound native of Anchorage, AK recorded 19 points (5-14=19) in 23 games with Wheeling this season and scored his first AHL goal while on loan to Milwaukee. Hausinger also played in 64 games with the Nailers in 2021-22, where he posted 43 points (21-22=43) and 102 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Hausinger played for the Red Deer Rebels, Kootenay Ice, and Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League. Hausinger will wear sweater No. 47 with Iowa.

Sirota, 24, recorded 16 points (6-10=16) as the captain of the University of Maine this season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Kromeriz, Czechia totaled 55 points (13-42=55) across 130 games for the Black Bears. Prior to his collegiate career, Sirota played in the NAHL with the Lone Star Bramhas and in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Sirota also represented Czechia in 58 games during his junior career. Sirota will wear sweater No. 14 with Iowa.

