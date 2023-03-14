Bears Visit Phantoms, Host Americans

March 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, with a busy week of three games. The Bears re-ignite the I-78 rivalry with a pair of games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday and Friday, before returning home to induct two new classes into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame on Saturday prior to their match against the Rochester Americans.

TEAM INFO:

Record: 34-16-5-2

Standings Position: 2nd in Atlantic

Magic Number: 13 points

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ethen Frank (25)

Assists: Mike Sgarbossa (32)

Points: Mike Sgarbossa (51)

Power-Play Goals: Ethen Frank (9)

Shorthanded Goals: Beck Malenstyn, Henrik Rybinski, Riley Sutter (1)

Plus/Minus: Mike Sgarbossa (18)

Wins: Zach Fucale (18)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (2.28)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.911)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

RECENT RESULTS:

Saturday, March 11: Hershey 2 at Providence 3

The Bears opened the scoring with a deflection goal from Beck Malenstyn at 9:19 of the first period. Connor McMichael made it 2-0 at 10:42. Eduards Tralmaks scored 49 seconds into the middle frame to get Providence on the board, and Connor Carrick scored at 11:05 of the third to tie the game. The Bruins pulled ahead at 14:56 with the eventual game-winning goal from Oskar Steen.

Sunday, March 12: Hershey 3 vs. Providence 5

Mike Vecchione scored a power-play goal at 8:52 of the first period to get Hershey on the board after trailing 3-0, but Vinni Lettieri put up three goals and an assist in an 8:44 stretch in the opening frame to put Providence ahead 4-1. Aaron Ness scored at 18:03 to pull Hershey back to within a pair of goals, and Henrik Rybinski scored at 1:59 of the third period to make it a one-goal contest. Chris Wagner sealed the game for Providence with an empty-net goal at 19:10.

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MARCH 13:

Monday, March 13

Day Off

Tuesday, March 14

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, March 15

Morning skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, March 16

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, March 17

Morning skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

All practices are open to the public. Practice dates and times are subject to change.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

- Wednesday, March 15 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

- Friday, March 17 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

- Saturday, March 18 vs. Rochester Americans, 7 p.m. - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

- Hall of Fame Night - The Hershey Bears will induct their 2021 and 2022 Hall of Fame Classes during a pre-game ceremony.

- Print Works On Demand Poster Night - The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hershey Bears Hall of Fame poster, courtesy of Print Works On Demand.

TV Coverage: NHL Network (Wednesday only); Video Coverage: AHLTV (free AHL Game of the Week on Saturday); Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

FIGHTING THE PHANTOMS:

After dropping a pair of matches against Lehigh Valley in early February, the Bears responded with a 4-3 shootout win at home on Feb. 25th to improve to 8-2-0-0 in the season series with the Phantoms. Hershey's two road games this week in Allentown will be the final visit of the 2022-23 regular season to the PPL Center. The Bears are paced by Mike Sgarbossa's 13 points (6g, 7a) in 10 contests, while Olle Lycksell's six points (2g, 4a) lead the Phantoms against Hershey.

GOING NORTH:

Saturday's home game against Rochester begins a stretch in which Hershey will face North Division clubs in six of seven games over 16 days from March 18-April 2. In 10 games against North Division opponents this season, the Bears are 6-2-1-1, and a robust 5-1-0-1 at home.

BUY AMERICAN:

The Bears are 3-4-0-1 against Rochester over the previous five seasons, and went 0-2-0-0 against the Americans during the 2021-22 campaign. Hershey's last win against the Amerks came on Jan. 19, 2020 - current Bears Garrett Pilon and Riley Sutter scored in the third period in an eventual 4-3 home victory. Current Bears head coach Todd Nelson spent the 2000-01 campaign with Rochester in the second-to-last season of his playing career. Hershey will also visit the Americans on Friday, March 24. The Americans' power play ranks 30th in the AHL on the road at 14.8%.

SNIVELY HEADS UP:

Earlier this morning the Washington Capitals had announced their recall of forward Joe Snively from the Bears. In 20 games with Hershey this season, Snively has collected 16 points (7g, 9a). The Bears had posted a record of 10-8-2-0 with Snively in the lineup, and a 7-2-2-0 record in games when Snively had posted at least a point.

BEARS BITES:

Aaron Ness registered his 300th professional point in the loss to Providence on Sunday...Mason Morelli is one point shy of 100 in his professional career...Mike Vecchione needs four goals to reach 100 in his pro career...Mike Sgarbossa's next assist will be the 250th of his pro career...Hershey is second in the league and first in the Eastern Conference with 2.60 goals-against per game...Ethen Frank is tied for sixth in league goal-scoring and is tied for first among all rookies with 25 goals; his 155 shots on goal are also tied for the rookie lead.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.