Capitals Recall Snively from Hershey

March 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled forward Joe Snively from the Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president Brian MacLellan.

Snively, 27, has collected 16 points (7g, 9a) in 20 games with the Bears this season. Snively recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2021-22 and ranked third on the team in points and fourth in goals.

With Washington, Snively has scored three points (1g, 2a ) over eight games this season. The Herndon, Virginia, native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history last season.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Rochester Americans for Hall of Fame Night and Print Works On Demand Poster Night on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

