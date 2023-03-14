Michael Kesselring and Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

March 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Tuesday that defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Boko Imama have been recalled to the Coyotes from the Tucson Roadrunners. The moves represent Kesselring's second NHL call-up of the season and Imama's third. Kesselring and Imama are two of 10 Roadrunners players that have combined for 38 NHL call-ups on the year.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring was acquired by the Arizona Coyotes from the Edmonton Oilers on March 2 and made his National Hockey League debut the following night on March 3 at Mullett Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 23-year-old was assigned to Tucson and made his Roadrunners debut on March 4 against the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Arena. During the Roadrunners recent two-game series in Milwaukee against the Admirals, Kesselring recorded a goal and an assist in the series opener on Friday, March 10, and dropped the gloves for his third fight of the season on Saturday, March 11. Before being acquired by Arizona, Kesselring had amassed 22 points (13g 9a) in 49 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. His 14 total goals this season are tied for second among all American Hockey League defensemen.

Forward Boko Imama returned to the Arizona lineup on Sunday, March 12 after making his season debut with the Coyotes on Tuesday, March 7, and received the second five-minute fighting major of his National Hockey League career for taking on Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Reaves. The Coyotes are 2-0 with Imama in the lineup this season, with both contests taking place at Mullett Arena. In between NHL outings, the 26-year-old appeared in both of Tucson's weekend games on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals March 10 and 11. Imama tallied three shots on goal and a plus-one in the Roadrunners 3-2 win in Friday's series opener and took on Milwaukee's Anthony Angello on Saturday for his fifth AHL fight of the season.

The Roadrunners are home this weekend to host the Calgary Wranglers, AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, for a two-game series at the Tucson Arena Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes will take on the Calgary Flames for the second matchup of a four-game home stand at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. MST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.