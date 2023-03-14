Belleville Sens and Cool 100 to Host "Country Night" on April 1

BELLEVILLE, ON - It's time to saddle up and ride on into CAA Arena, as the Belleville Sens and Cool 100 team up to host "Country Night", on Saturday April 1, 2023, when the Sens host the Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs).

Along with country music and theming at CAA Arena, Cool 100 personalities will be on hand throughout the night and will host a special "country edition" of musical chairs during the first intermission. The radio station will also be giving away 50 tickets to listeners leading up to the game, with two lucky fans that night each winning a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice, on April 26.

Tickets to "Country Night" presented by Cool 100and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Further information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

