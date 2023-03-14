St. Patrick's Day Friday with $2 Beers

March 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







Follow the rainbow to the Pot O Gold at the Condors game for a special St. Patrick's Day game on Friday. And join us Wednesday against Texas at 6:30 p.m. (click here for tickets)

Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission

The team will wear specialty St. Patrick's theme jerseys for a charity auction; most jerseys will be auctioned through the Condors mobile app while a select few will only be available at the game

Greg McKegg's number 14 jersey is available in the "POT O GOLD'en Ticket Raffle" where only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each. Get yours here. Winner drawn Friday, you do not need to be present

Presented by Sunny 105.3 FM.

