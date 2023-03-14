St. Patrick's Day Friday with $2 Beers
March 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Follow the rainbow to the Pot O Gold at the Condors game for a special St. Patrick's Day game on Friday. And join us Wednesday against Texas at 6:30 p.m. (click here for tickets)
Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission
The team will wear specialty St. Patrick's theme jerseys for a charity auction; most jerseys will be auctioned through the Condors mobile app while a select few will only be available at the game
Greg McKegg's number 14 jersey is available in the "POT O GOLD'en Ticket Raffle" where only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each. Get yours here. Winner drawn Friday, you do not need to be present
Presented by Sunny 105.3 FM.
Enter in to win four tickets to an upcoming Condors home game of your choice by clicking the button below. Winners are picked every week!
