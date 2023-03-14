Providence Bruins Recall DiPietro

Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 14, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro.

DiPietro, 23, has appeared in 20 games with the Maine Mariners this season, recording a 2.58 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has won 13 games and posted a shutout.

The Windsor, ON., native was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (64th) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has skated in three NHL games and represented Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

