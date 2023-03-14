Second and Final Three-In-Three of Penguins' Season Awaits this Weekend

March 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Toronto 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was neck-and-neck with the Eastern Conference-leading Marlies until former Penguin Joseph Blandisi put Toronto ahead, 2-1, midway through the third period. Lukas Svejkovsky notched the Penguins' lone goal on the power play.

Friday, Mar. 10 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Lehigh Valley 4

In another tight, 1-1 game, the Phantoms' Cooper Marody scored twice to pull away: once with 24.1 seconds left in the second period, then again with an empty net. The Pens got their only goal on the power play, with Sam Houde lighting the lamp.

Saturday, Mar. 11 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Utica 4

The Penguins put on their St. Pat's shamrock sweaters, but did not find the luck of the Irish against the Comets. The two clubs traded goals early in the first period, and the game remained tied at 1-1 until Utica rattled off three tallies in six minutes during the third period.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 17 - PENGUINS vs. Rochester

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closes its four-game homestand and starts its three-in-three weekend by hosting Rochester for an Eyewitness News Fan Friday. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

The Penguins head to central New York looking for their first win against the Crunch in five tries. During Syracuse's five-game win streak against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, each victory has come by just one goal.

Sunday, Mar. 19 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps up its second three-in-three of 2022-23 attempting to even its season series with Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms currently have the edge, five wins to four.

Ice Chips

- Dustin Tokarski's 2.44 goals against average ranks fifth among currently active AHL goalies this season.

- Since Jan. 29, the Penguins' power play is 29.7%, best in the AHL in that time.

- The Penguins' home penalty kill ranks fifth in the league at 84.8%.

- The Penguins have played in 30 games decided by one goal, tied for third-most in the league.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 5-5-1-0 (.500) all-time on St. Patrick's Day, but hasn't played on the holiday since 2018-19.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 58 34 14 8 2 78 .672

2. Hershey 57 34 16 5 2 75 .658

3. Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 .610

4. Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 .586

5. Lehigh Valley 59 31 22 3 3 68 .576

6. Bridgeport 58 27 23 7 1 62 .534

7. Hartford 58 24 23 4 7 59 .509

8. PENGUINS 58 23 26 4 5 55 .474

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander^ 54 25 25 50

Valtteri Puustinen 58 21 26 47

Drake Caggiula 52 14 26 40

Filip Hållander 38 9 21 30

Tyler Sikura 57 7 19 26

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 27 10-11-5 2.44 .917 1

Taylor Gauthier* 16 7-2-3 2.57 .913 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Mar. 17 Rochester Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 18 Utica Upstate Medical Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 19 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 4:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Mar. 7 (RW) Alex Nylander Recalled to PIT

Fri, Mar. 9 (RW) Alex Nylander Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Mar. 10 (RW) Alex Nylander Recalled to PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.