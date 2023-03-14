Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Bowling Tournament at YBR Casino & Sports Book March 28

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with YBR Casino & Sports Book to hold a Knockout Bowling Tournament at The East End, YBR's expansive entertainment area, on Tuesday, March 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Knockout Bowling Tournament will begin at 7 p.m. with registration beginning at 6 p.m. at The Lanes in The East End, which features six luxury bowling lanes. The tournament will allow fans to compete against Crunch players in an elimination-style competition. Participants with the top score in their respective games will win the player's jersey along with a signature and a photo. The top three scores in the tournament will win additional prizes, including a grand prize for the tournament champion.

In addition to the Knockout Bowling Tournament, fans will be able to compete against Crunch players in a hockey shootout in the Swing Suite throughout the night. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter-to-win raffle prizes including team-signed jerseys, a VIP Fan Cave experience at YBR and a $50 YBR gift card.

While at the event, fans will be able to enjoy DJ entertainment, happy hour specials with Crunch-themed cocktails and other games, including corn hole, billiards and shuffleboard. Participation in the Knockout Bowling Tournament and hockey shootout in the Swing Suite are free and registration will be held on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 6 p.m.

The East End at YBR Casino & Sports Book is an expansive 19,400 square foot entertainment destination in Chittenango, NY, featuring "The Lanes," a six-lane luxury Brunswick Bowling Center; two high-tech Topgolf Swing Suite bays, multiple pool tables; shuffleboard; sports betting stations, more than 65 slot machines, more than 20 LED screens, and an expansive full-service bar with a food menu developed by the same award-winning culinary team as Turning Stone Resort Casino and a drink menu featuring craft cocktails, beer and wine.

