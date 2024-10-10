Inter Miami's Diego Gómez: Best Highlights from the Paraguayan International!

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Watch as Inter Miami's Paraguayan international Diego Gómez dazzles with his best moments on the field. Don't miss the best highlights that showcase why Gómez is one of the brightest young talents in the game and #1 on the 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR.

For the full 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR visit mlssoccer.com

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 10, 2024

CF Montréal and Fondation Jeunes en Tête Join Forces in Support of Teen Mental Health - Club de Foot Montreal

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.