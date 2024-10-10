Inter Miami's Diego Gómez: Best Highlights from the Paraguayan International!
October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Watch as Inter Miami's Paraguayan international Diego Gómez dazzles with his best moments on the field. Don't miss the best highlights that showcase why Gómez is one of the brightest young talents in the game and #1 on the 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR.
For the full 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR visit mlssoccer.com
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
