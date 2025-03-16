ingston Has to Keep the Wins Coming in Ottawa this Afternoon

After a big 7-1 win over the Ottawa 67's on Wednesday night, the Frontenacs head to our nation's capital for a rematch for a Sunday matinee this afternoon. The Frontenacs offence has come to life this week with 15 goals in just two games. Kingston lost to the 67's the last time they were in Ottawa, something they cannot afford to do this time around.

Kingston's quest to get the top seed in the conference is running out of time with only four games left in the regular season, but through no fault of their own. The Frontenacs keep winning games but the Brantford Bulldogs haven't lost in a while and are still five points up on the black and gold. Brantford plays the Brampton Steelheads on Wednesday and the Frontenacs will be hoping the Steelheads can pull out a winning performance to lend a helping hand in the race for the Eastern Conference crown.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs are 4-2-1- against the Ottawa 67's this season as this afternoon marks the final contest in the season series

Kingston just beat the 67's 7-1 this past Wednesday night.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Charlie Schenkel (#37)

The overage netminder has been solid for the Frontenacs since coming over from the Soo Greyhounds at the trade deadline, and he needs to keep the good performances coming as we head into the final week of the OHL's regular season. Goaltending is always important, but even more so in the playoffs. Schenkel will look to heat up during this final week to bring his confidence and swagger into the playoffs.

Ottawa - Filip Ekberg (#34)

Ekberg put in a first star performance in an upset victory over the Oshawa Generals on Friday night with a goal and an assist in the 67's 3-2 win. He was named to the OHL Top Prospects game and is among the top OHL names for the upcoming NHL Draft. The CHL Import Draft selection has 15 goals and 23 assists through 49 games played this season.

