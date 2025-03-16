Fronts Grab Huge Win in Ottawa Sunday Afternoon
March 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | OTT 0
10:52 Ethan Miedema (21) - Maleek McGowan, Vann Williamson
KGN 1 | OTT 1
16:20 Luca Pinelli (35) - Filip Ekberg, Cooper Foster
2nd Period
KGN 2 | OTT 1
3:50 Ethan Miedema (22) - Adam Kelly, Quinton Burns
KGN 2 | OTT 2
19:27 Frankie Marrelli (5) - Matthew Mayich, Jack Dever
3rd Period
No Scoring
Overtime
KGN 3 | OTT 2
4:57 Tuomas Uronen (37) - Quinton Burns, Ethan Hay
Final Score
3-2 Frontenacs
Friday, March 21st vs Brantford Bulldogs - 7PM Puck Drop - Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3
