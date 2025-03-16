Fronts Grab Huge Win in Ottawa Sunday Afternoon

March 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | OTT 0

10:52 Ethan Miedema (21) - Maleek McGowan, Vann Williamson

KGN 1 | OTT 1

16:20 Luca Pinelli (35) - Filip Ekberg, Cooper Foster

2nd Period

KGN 2 | OTT 1

3:50 Ethan Miedema (22) - Adam Kelly, Quinton Burns

KGN 2 | OTT 2

19:27 Frankie Marrelli (5) - Matthew Mayich, Jack Dever

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

KGN 3 | OTT 2

4:57 Tuomas Uronen (37) - Quinton Burns, Ethan Hay

Final Score

3-2 Frontenacs

Friday, March 21st vs Brantford Bulldogs - 7PM Puck Drop - Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3

