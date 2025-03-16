Gens Secure Home Ice in 3-2 Win over Wolves

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals returned home after a long road trip to take on the Sudbury Wolves for their second last meeting of the season. The Gens came out on top with a 3-2 win and secured home ice for round one of the playoffs.

Both teams started slowly, as neither could generate any chances around the net. The Wolves struggled to keep the puck out of their zone, which the Gens took to their advantage.

Brooks Rogowski, assisted by Matthew Buckley and Andrew Gibson, netted the first goal for the Gens, his 11th of the season. The Gens were fired up and forty seconds later, Luca Marrelli came in on the backdoor and put the Gens up by two.

Gens Nation filled up the arena dressed in their St. Patrick's Day jerseys and decorations and kept it loud all night. Going into the first intermission, the Gens led by two and hoped to extend their lead in the second.

The Wolves took out their frustrations, racking up many penalty minutes throughout the game, giving the Gens more opportunity to capitalize.

In the second period, the Wolves were scoreless and lacked on defence, but goaltender Nate Krawchuk took this game by the reigns making a total of 50 saves.

Gens assistant captain Luke Torrance tipped in his 23rd of the season and secured the game-winning goal.

Wolves Keiron Walton managed to get one goal on the powerplay late in the second period, but it did not pose a threat to the Gens yet.

Heading into the third, the Gens had to work hard to help screen goaltender Jacob Oster who made a total of 12 saves against the Wolves 13 shots on goal. Andrew Gibson was strong on the defence and was awarded hardest worker of the night after recording two assists.

Late in the third, the Wolves pulled their goalie in a final attempt to cut the Gen's lead in half, and Walton was successful in recording his second goal of the game.

The Gens were able to hold off for the final minute of the game, and came out with the win in the end. With this win, the Gens will have home ice for the first round of the playoffs.

The Gens are heading back on the road to face the North Bay Battalion this Thursday, Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

The Gens will be back at home on Sunday, March 23rd for the final regular season home game, to take on the Peterborough Petes, puck drop is at 6:05 p.m.

