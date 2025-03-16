Game Day - March 16th - GUE vs. ER

March 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Has 66 points (35 goals, 31 assists) in 63 games this season

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Pano Fimis

Has 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) in 63 games

Has 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) through his last 10 games

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Erie 3-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-1-1

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Erie 4-2-0-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years Erie 11-15-0-2 Guelph 17-9-1-1

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Erie Erie 8-4-0-2 Guelph 6-7-0-1

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Guelph Erie 3-11-0-0 Guelph 11-2-1-0

