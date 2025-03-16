Colts Tipped by North Bay in OT

The Colts and Battalion squared off for the final time this regular season.

North Bay would strike first in the opening frame despite being outshot 15-9.

In the second period, the Colts' offence woke up with former Battalion forward, Dalyn Wakely scoring his first of the night assisted by Owen Van Steensel. Jaiden Newton continued to find the scoresheet of late, notching his third goal of the season. After scoring in last night's contest to set the record, Kashawn Aitcheson notched his 25th to give the Colts a 3-1 lead. The Battalion battled back at the end of the second scoring with 18 seconds in the period to make it a one-goal game.

The no-quit Battalion would eventually tie the game with less than seven minutes remaining. Dalyn Wakely potted his second of the night with a scramble around the net with 1:30 remaining. North Bay would fight back and force overtime with their goal 50 seconds later.

Overtime saw both teams trade chances early with the Troops forcing the Barrie defenders into a long shift in the extra frame. The former Battalion captain, Owen Van Steensel went hard to the net and grabbed the loose puck potting his 22nd goal of the season. The overage forward finished the game as the first star with his one goal and two assists.

