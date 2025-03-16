Spitfires Beat Knights 8-5

WINDSOR, ON. - The Knights were in town for a Sunday afternoon matchup. It was the 5th of six meetings between the two clubs. Both teams are set for playoff seeding with London in first and Windsor in second. The season series coming into the game was tied 2-2 and the final matchup is on Friday the 21st in London. On Sunday, the Spitfires were able battle the Knights and won 8-5.

The rested Knights looked like they had a higher tempo than the Spitfires. The Knights beat Saginaw on Friday at home and had Saturday off while the Spitfires had Friday off and played Saginaw in Michigan and lost 6-5 in a shootout. In the first period, the Knights would break the deadlock just under four minutes in as Cowan poked the puck through Costanzo's pads for his 28th goal. The Spitfires would have two powerplay opportunities but could not convert on either. With just a minute left in the period, the Knights would score on a turnover and Hawery made it 2-0.

In the second period, the Spitfires would fire back with all their might. Just over two minutes in, Spellacy broke down the wing and was stopped but Nesbitt would score on the rebound to cut the deficit to 2-1. About eight minutes later, the Knights would respond with Sim's 30th to make it 3-1. The Spitfires did not give up and would score 4 straight goals. Nesbitt picked up his 2nd of the game on a nice pass from Greentree to make it 3-2. Less than a minute later, McNamara would flash hits mitts and score a highlight reel goal to tie the game at 3. Less than two minutes after that, Davis went down the wing and cut to the net and went five-hole to put the Spitfires up 4-3. Just 3 minutes after that, Greentree would score his 49th on a nifty backhand top shelf in tight to give the Spitfires a 5-3 lead heading into the third.

In the third period, the Knights would strike back as Cowan scored his 2nd of the game and it was 5-4. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would go on a 3 on 2 rush and Davis was the beneficiary as he sniped his 2nd of the night to make it a 6-4 lead. With under two minutes to play, the Knights would score on the powerplay and cut the lead to 6-5. The Spitfires would score two empty net goals both shorthanded by Walton and Morneau and take the win 8-5.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when the Sarnia Sting come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

