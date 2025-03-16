Generals Return Home for St. Patrick's Day Game against the Wolves

March 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home for the first time in two weeks as the host the Sudbury Wolves in their Annual St. Patrick's Day game.

Oshawa is coming off a tough loss to divisional foes the Ottawa 67's on Friday night as they now sit two points back of the Frontenacs for third place. It has not been the best stretch of hockey for the Gens going 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games, and with just four games to go they will want to get the ship going in the right direction.

Sudbury enters this one coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Peterborough Petes coming from behind to get it done. The Wolves are shaping into the team they want to be at the right time of the season, bouncing back after having a five-game winning streak snapped.

Its has been just over a week since the Generals went to Sudbury and lost 5-3 on their northern road trip.

After a back-and-forth period that saw Zackary Sandhu and Calum Ritchie each score goals to tie the game up ant 2-2 it was all Sudbury in the second period scoring three goals to make it 5-2.

A lone Colby Barlow goal in the third period was not enough for the Generals to get back into the game falling 5-3.

On the Generals side keep an eye out for Philadelphia Flyers prospect Noah Powell. The Gens forward really seems to have found his footing as he currently rides a four-game point streak collecting four goals and a pair of assists over that stretch.

For the Wolves watch for San Jose Sharks Prospect Quentin Musty. The forward has been on an absolute tear his last five games, collecting 15 points including nine goals and six assists.

