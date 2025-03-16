Alfano Notches 40th, Fimis Hits 30 as Otters Strike for Six in Win

March 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Top o' the afternoon in Erie! St. Patrick's Celebrations would continue for the city of Erie on Sunday afternoon, as the Erie Otters would host their annual St. Patrick's Game (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles). As part of the Sunday funday, the Otters would giveaway 2024-25 team card sets to the first 1500 fans in the building, with a post-game autograph session with the team to follow. After a tough-to-swallow loss against the fledgling Niagara IceDogs on Saturday night, Erie would look to bounce back in a big way against a last-place-in-the-conference Guelph Storm team.

The Otters would come out guns a-blazing and immediately put Colin Ellsworth to the test. Back-to-back shots in the first twenty seconds would put the Guelph Storm on the backfoot. The onslaught of Erie opportunities in the opening six minutes would force Guelph to get creative defensively, and they would finally catch a break after a Ty Henry interference penalty. The Storm would take advantage of the man-difference and draw first blood, taking a 1-0 lead with 12:02 left in the first. Pano Fimis (30) would equalize for Erie just two minutes later off the two-man rush with Malcolm Spence. The Otters would sense the blood in the water, and it would be none other than Pano Fimis (31) again to deal another blow and give the Otters a 2-1 lead. Erie would go on their second penalty kill of the night, and the Storm would score their second straight man-advantage goal, leveling the score at 2-2. Erie would have a chance to retake the lead in the final seconds of the first, but Colin Ellsworth would keep the puck from slipping through and the period would expire deadlocked at 2-2.

Guelph would retake the lead in the opening minute of play in the second period off a Jake Karabela (9) two-on-one opportunity, their first even-strength goal of the game. Noah Erliden would weather the Storm, preventing a near breakaway and Erie would turn the momentum into a game-tying goal. Wesley Royston (13) would find the back of the net at the 7:37 mark and tie the game up for the third time. Both goaltenders would step up to the plate, Noah Erliden facing a Storm surge and Colin Ellsworth battling a hot Erie offense, to keep the score knotted up with six minutes left to play. Time would expire, score still all tied up 3-3 with shots 21-25 in favor of the Guelph Storm.

In a night with relatively low minutes spent in the penalty box, the Otters would go on their first power play of the night less than two minutes into the third period. Erie would put up threatening shots but ultimately be unable to retake the lead. It would be Malcolm Spence (31) to bust through the Storm's defenses and give Erie their second lead of the game. The Guelph Storm would waste no time in tying the game back up for the fourth time, with Jake Karabela (10) finding his second goal of the night to make it a 4-4 game. Now trading blows, Sam Alfano (40) would bully the puck past Colin Ellsworth to put the Otters up 5-4 with 11 minutes left to play. In the final four minutes, both Sam Alfano and Grant Spada would be sent to the penalty box, and the Otters would look to hold onto their one-goal lead through four-on-four play. The penalties would expire and Guelph would pull Colin Ellsworth in a last ditch effort to force an extra period. Between Noah Erliden in net and a Malcolm Spence (32) empty netter in the final seconds, Guelph's comeback was thoroughly dashed. With a final score of 6-4, the Otters would tame the Guelph Storm and finish their week on a high.

The final week of the regular season now begins, with Erie closing out the road portion of the schedule on Thursday night in Guelph, before returning home for Tiki Luau Night (pres. by Rebich Investments) on Saturday, March 22 against Ottawa, and Fan Appreciation Night (pres. by Plyler Entry Systems) on Sunday, March 23 against the rival London Knights. Next stop following: the 2025 Ontario Hockey League post-season.

