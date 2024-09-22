Indy Eleven Streak Ends at North Carolina

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Cary, NC - Indy Eleven's three-match unbeaten streak was snapped by a 2-0 decision at Eastern Conference foe North Carolina FC on Saturday. The North Carolina victory was its first over the Boys in Blue since 2017, snapping a 4-0-2 series run in the past six meetings for Indy.

The Boys in Blue remain in fifth place in the East with six matches remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams in the conference will earn berths in the playoffs beginning the first weekend in November, with the top four teams hosting.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute on a goal by Rafa Mentzingen off an assist from Collin Martin.

Indy midfielder Jack Blake had two good chances in a four-minute span with a header off a long cross from Maalique Foster in the 22nd minute and a long blast from outside the box in the 26th minute set up by a feed from Aedan Stanley. Foster's rebound off the second opportunity just missed wide left.

Boys in Blue goalie Hunter Sulte kept his team within one with a left arm save on a breakaway by Oalex Anderson in the 53rd minute. Sulte made three saves in the match.

Forward Romario Williams had two scoring opportunities in a three-minute span with a long strike from outside the box saved in the bottom left corner off a quick touch from Foster in the 59th minute, followed by a left-footed shot inside the area off a header from Augi Williams in the 61st.

Indy had another chance to equalize in the 69th minute when Blake used a strong run to set up Foster on the right side, but the shot just missed.

After North Carolina increased its lead to 2-0 in the 77th minute, the "instant offense" combination of subs Douglas Martinez and Elliot Collier almost got one back when Collier's header in the 79th just missed over the top of the bar.

In the 85th minute, defender Ben Ofeimu's curling shot off a corner kick just missed wide right.

Indy Eleven returns home for Hispanic Heritage Night vs. Miami FC next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium.

Single-game tickets for all three remaining regular-season home matches are available at Ticketmaster. For information on all ticket options visit the Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100.

Indy Eleven 0:2 North Carolina FC

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET

WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, NC

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 11-10-7 (-4), 40 pts, 5th in Eastern Conference

North Carolina FC: 9-10-9 (+7), 36 pts; 10th in Eastern Conference

Weather: Clear, 76 degrees

Scoring Summary

NC - Rafa Mentzingen (Collin Martin) 19'

NC - Oalex Anderson (Ezra Armstrong) 77'

Discipline Summary

NC - Mikey Maldonado (caution) 22'

IND - Romario Williams (caution) 33'

IND - Hayden White (caution) 45'

NC - Lamar Batista (caution) 45'+7

NC - Rafa Mentzingen (caution) 52'

NC - Collin Martin (caution) 73'

NC - Oalex Anderson (caution) 79'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Laurence Wootton 89'), Brem Soumaoro, Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 70'), Maalique Foster, Augi Williams, Romario Williams (Douglas Martinez 70').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger.

North Carolina FC line-up: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Bryce Washington, Lamar Batista, Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin, Rafa Mentzingen, Rodrigo da Costa (Louis Perez 68'), Evan Conway (Jaden Servania 90'+3), Oalex Anderson (Shaft Brewer 79').

North Carolina FC Subs Not Used: Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes, Trevor Mulqueen, Akira Fitzgerald.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.