Orange County SC Picks up a Point in Monterey

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, September 21 at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, CA behind another strong defensive performance for the Orange and Black. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler earned his second consecutive clean sheet making another six saves.

The home team started on the attack early with two shots on target in the first two minutes. Shutler shut down the early attack, saving both shots by Xavi Gnaulati.

Shutler was called into action again in the 37th minute, denying MBFC forward Christian Volesky's long range effort from the top of the box after a lay-off pass from midfielder Mobi Fehr. Shutler's three first half saves kept the County Boys in the match, as the team went into the halftime team talks without recording a shot on target.

That was remedied rather quickly, as the Black and Orange got off to a fast start in the second half through defender Ryan Doghman in the 47th minute. Midfielder Seth Casiple intercepted the ball in the midfield and found Doghman on the edge of the box. Doghman cut back on his favored left foot and fired a rocket towards goal that was saved at full stretch by MBFC goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.

Monterey Bay FC forged a counterattack in the 51st minute through forward Diego Gutierrez. Gutierrez found defender Morey Doner on the left side and Doner dribbled into the box. Doner played a dangerous ball to the top of the six-yard box intended for forward Walmer Martínez, but Martinez was denied again by Shutler.

Martinez was involved for another MBFC chance in the 60th minute as he found midfielder Xavi Gnaulati near the top of the 18-yard-box. Gnaulati struck a right-footed shot towards the bottom left corner that Shutler collected calmly.

Shutler recorded his sixth and final save of the night a minute later after Monterey Bay capitalized off a turnover in the midfield. However, the Black and Orange defense recovered only allowing a low percentage look from midfielder Pierce Gallaway from outside the box that was easily saved by #ShutoutShutler.

In the 79th minute, Doghman found himself in space at the top of the box following a pass from defender Owen Lambe. Doghman collected off his chest and struck cleanly on the half volley, but Hererra made a comfortable save in the end.

The final chance of the night for OCSC came off of a corner kick in the first minute of stoppage time. Substitute Ryan Flood whipped a corner into the middle of the box that substitute Ethan Zubak rose highest to head on target, but Hererra kept it out with a great reflex save to his right.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Orange County SC kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive match, the first time they have done so since a three match stretch from March 30-April 13.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler made six saves, recorded a clean sheet, and was named Man of the Match for the second consecutive match.

16-year-old defender Pedro Guimaraes from Aliso Viejo made his second consecutive start.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

MBFC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

N/A

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

67' Kevin Partida

MONTEREY BAY FC

N/A

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Markus Nakkim (C), Dillon Powers, Pedro Guimaraes (Ryan Flood 72'); Seth Casiple (Kevin Partida 62'), Kyle Scott, Cameron Dunbar; Ryan Doghman, Thomas Amang (Ethan Zubak 62'), Bryce Jamison (Chris Hegardt 72')

Unused subs: Tomás Gómez (GK), Ashton Miles, Ben Norris

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 45% | Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 1 |

MONTEREY BAY FC LINEUP:

Carlos Herrera (GK); Morey Doner, Kai Greene (C), Carlos Guzman, Grant Robinson; Pierce Gallaway, Walmer Martinez (Max Glasser 82'), Mobi Fehr, Xavi Gnaulati, Diego Gutierrez (Adrian Rebollar 56'), Christian Volesky (Michael Gonzalez 72')

Unused Subs: Anthony Siaha (GK), Alex Lara, Miguel Guerrero, Anthony Orendain

Head Coach: Jordan Stewart

Possession: 55% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC @ Monterey Bay FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 28

Date: September 21, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium (Seaside, CA)

