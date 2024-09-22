San Antonio Falls in Road Contest at Phoenix Rising

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







PHOENIX - San Antonio's three-match unbeaten streak came to a close Saturday, falling to Phoenix Rising FC 0-4 on the road.

Phoenix applied offensive pressure early, scoring in the 28th and 40th minute to take a 2-0 advantage heading into the break. The hosts doubled their lead with a pair of second-half goals to seal the three-point result.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made five saves on the night, tied for the second-most in a single game for SAFC this season.

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back at home next weekend, hosting USL Championship newcomer Rhode Island FC Saturday, Sept. 28. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

PHX: Pape Mar Boye (Assisted by Charlie Dennis) 28'

PHX: Dariusz Formella (Assisted by Giulio Doratiotto) 40'

PHX: Charlie Dennis (Assisted by Jearl Margaritha) 65'

PHX: Damien Barker John 85'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 8-13-7 on the season with 31 points, remaining in 10th place and a point below the playoff line.

The result snaps a three-match unbeaten streak and two-match win streak for SAFC.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez posted five saves in the match.

Midfielder Kevon Lambert returned from injury, making his first appearance since Aug. 3.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 75'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Bura (Juan Agudelo 85'), Trova Boni (Kevon Lambert 56'), Jorge Hernandez, Jesús Brígido, Luis Solignac (Machop Chol 75')

Substitutions Not Used: Luke Haakenson, Kendall McIntosh

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 68'

PHX: Rocco Ríos Novo (Yellow Card) 79'

SA: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 80'

PHX: Laurence Wyke (Yellow Card) 89'

SA: Nelson Flores Blanco (Yellow Card) 90+3'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss)

It's a disappointing result. It's a game that we have to put behind us. We are one point out of playoff position, so we've got to refocus and make sure we're relentless in our preparation for our next opponent at home.

(On capitalizing on the next two home matches)

After tonight's performance, we have to have short-term memories. We will reflect and learn from this. Phoenix were the better team tonight. They won all the individual duels and when that happens, it's difficult to get any sort of result. That being said, we've had a pretty good run of late, minus this game, so we refocus and get ready to compete and earn three points against Rhode Island.

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On the result)

We had a game plan, and we unfortunately didn't execute to the ability that we wanted and should've. Every game from here on out is a final for us. and we've got to pick up points, go back to the drawing board, see where we went wrong and fix it going into the next game.

(On the team regrouping before Rhode Island)

We've got our next one at home and we've got to be the big dogs at home. It's our backyard, so we've got to defend it. We've got to play with some heart and some pride in front of the home fans, and three points is of the essence. There are no excuses at this point. It's all about the points, picking up points now and going into the playoffs peaking at the right time, so I'll just be encouraging the boys to continue going. The fight's not finished, and we've got a lot of football to play still, and we've got to put this one behind us as soon as possible.

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.