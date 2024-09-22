New Mexico United Beats Loudoun United, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United topped Loudoun United by a 1-0 final score on Sunday afternoon, extending their lead atop the Western Conference to twelve points. The lone goal for either side came in the 9th minute on a miscue from Loudoun defender Keegan Hughes. After Jacobo Reyes hit a rocket of a right-footed shot off the crossbar, Hughes attempted to head the rebound to Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux, but Fauroux was still on the ground, and the ball went over him for an own-goal that the United defense would make stand up.

New Mexico goalkeeper Kris Shakes was the man of the match in this one, earning his first career win and first career clean sheet in his second career start. The rookie goalkeeper out of Penn State University was solid throughout, earning the clean sheet with four saves and terrific leadership at the back.

The win moves New Mexico United twelve points clear at the top of the Western Conference table, with the opportunity to clinch a home playoff match, via a top-4 finish, in their next match.

