New Mexico United Signs Jermaine Fordah to 25-Day Contract

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United has signed goalkeeper Jermaine Fordah to a 25-day contract, per the league's emergency goalkeeper clause,pending league and federation approval.

